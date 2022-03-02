Moroccanoil Launches Professional Haircolor Collection

Moroccanoil, a global leader in argan oil-infused beauty, is entering a new area! They recently announced the Moroccanoil Professional Haircolor Collection, a complete portfolio of permanent,

demi-permanent haircolor, and lighteners featuring the brand’s proprietary ProArginine + ArganID System. The brand is touting this as their biggest launch since the original Moroccanoil Treatment.

The core of the Moroccanoil Professional Haircolor Collection is the proprietary ProArginine + ArganID

System. According to the brand, it’s an amino acid that is naturally found in the hair and therefore easily accepted by it, ProArginine works as an alkalizing agent that supports the color process, while ArganID helps to repair and seal the cuticle.

“The same spirit of innovation that the brand was built upon is at the heart of the new Moroccanoil Professional Haircolor Collection. It’s an exciting time for us to enter the professional haircolor category, especially with color being one of the most requested services and needs in the industry,” says Moroccanoil vice president of Global Education, Robert Ham. “Salons and professionals have always been at the forefront of the brand, and we are thrilled to continue that relationship through haircolor. This is our continued commitment to them, with a truly fantastic product and tool.”

The brand is also working with celeb colorist Greg Gilmore and Moroccanoil Color Ambassador and celeb stylist Amanda Lee, to promote the collection. Gilmore has worked with talent such as Toni Braxton, Storm Reid, and Tiffany Haddish. Lee has worked with talent such as Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, and Kendall Jenner. They’re also partnering with stylist Jessica Scott Santo, who was awarded the 2021 American Influencer Award for Haircolorist of the Year.

The Moroccanoil Professional Haircolor Collection will be available at select salons nationwide beginning this month. Nothing like a new look for Spring!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.