Alexa, Remind me to watch the ZEGNA show tomorrow morning at 9AM!

You’re invited to the ZEGNA Fall/Winter 2022 show from the comfort of your home. You can watch virtually on Friday at 9AM EST on Zegna.com or right HERE! Uncover A PATH WORTH TAKING, the latest collection from artistic director Alessandro Sartori @alessandrosartoriofficial)) Here we go!