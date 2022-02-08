Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Extra Sweet Jewelry Finds Under $500

If you’ve also found yourself in the ‘Wait, it’s already February?’ crowd, chances are you’re behind on Valentine’s Day shopping. Join the club. But fear not—we’ve consulted our favorite jewelry brands and rounded up a must-have for the object of your affection. Below, you’ll find something for each and every one of your special someones… and yourself. Scroll for heart-eyes!

Two-Tone Heart Ring, $450, Lagos

Lapis Heart Gold Eye Necklace, $370, Pamela Love

Hearts Drop Earrings, $29.50, Talbots

Twig Heart Pendant, $200, Kate Furman

Pink and White Zirconia Belly Button Ring, $100, Banter by Piercing Pagoda

Earring and Cuff Set, $156, Adornmonde

Large Multi-Stone Ring, $315, Anna Beck

Deconstructed Axiom Sphere Chain Necklace, $369, Missoma

Round Resin Ring, $88, Kurt Geiger

Yin Yang Love Pendant, $480, L’Atelier Nawbar

Emerald Heart Hoop Earrings, $45, AMYO

Aphrodite Necklace, $320, Common Era

Single Diamond Earring, $175 – $325, Idyl

Ruby Red Crystal Earrings, $355, Sterling King

Buckle Up Bracelet, $329, Gemist

Alphabet EarWish Set with Diamonds, €385, Robinson Pelham

Baby Gold Heart Stud Earring, $175, EF Collective

Pearl and Short Spike Pendulum Charm, $225, Maria Tash

Gold Letter Pendant, $135, Sézane

Personalized Heart Letter Bracelet, $360, Haverhill

Versus by Versace Les Docks Watch, $119, Rue La La

Kids’ Ring Set, $27, Super Smalls

Gold Lock Bracelet, $30, HEYMAEVE

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.