Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Extra Sweet Jewelry Finds Under $500

by Julia Oakes
Missoma; Pamela Love

If you’ve also found yourself in the ‘Wait, it’s already February?’ crowd, chances are you’re behind on Valentine’s Day shopping. Join the club. But fear not—we’ve consulted our favorite jewelry brands and rounded up a must-have for the object of your affection. Below, you’ll find something for each and every one of your special someones… and yourself. Scroll for heart-eyes!

Two-Tone Heart Ring, $450, Lagos

(Courtesy Lagos)

Lapis Heart Gold Eye Necklace, $370, Pamela Love

Hearts Drop Earrings, $29.50, Talbots

(Courtesy Talbots)

Twig Heart Pendant, $200, Kate Furman

(Courtesy Kate Furman)

Pink and White Zirconia Belly Button Ring, $100, Banter by Piercing Pagoda

(Courtesy Banter by Piercing Pagoda)

Earring and Cuff Set, $156, Adornmonde

(Courtesy Adornmonde)

Large Multi-Stone Ring, $315, Anna Beck

(Courtesy Anna Beck)

Deconstructed Axiom Sphere Chain Necklace, $369, Missoma

(Courtesy Missoma)

Round Resin Ring, $88, Kurt Geiger

(Courtesy Kurt Geiger)

Yin Yang Love Pendant, $480, L’Atelier Nawbar

(Courtesy L’Atelier Nawbar)

Emerald Heart Hoop Earrings, $45, AMYO

(Courtesy AMYO)

Aphrodite Necklace, $320, Common Era

(Courtesy Common Era)

Single Diamond Earring, $175 – $325, Idyl

(Courtesy Idyl)

 

Ruby Red Crystal Earrings, $355, Sterling King

(Courtesy Sterling King)

Buckle Up Bracelet, $329, Gemist

(Courtesy Gemist)

“Mama” Necklace, $330, Page Sargisson

(Courtesy Page Sargisson)

Alphabet EarWish Set with Diamonds, €385, Robinson Pelham

(Courtesy Robinson Pelham)

Baby Gold Heart Stud Earring, $175, EF Collective

Pearl and Short Spike Pendulum Charm, $225, Maria Tash

(Courtesy Maria Tash)

Gold Letter Pendant, $135, Sézane

(Courtesy Sézane)

Personalized Heart Letter Bracelet, $360, Haverhill

(Courtesy Haverhill)

Versus by Versace Les Docks Watch, $119, Rue La La

(Courtesy Rue La La)

Kids’ Ring Set, $27, Super Smalls

(Courtesy Super Smalls)

Gold Lock Bracelet, $30, HEYMAEVE

(Courtesy HEYMAEVE)

