Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Extra Sweet Jewelry Finds Under $500

If you’ve also found yourself in the ‘Wait, it’s already February?’ crowd, chances are you’re behind on Valentine’s Day shopping. Join the club. But fear not—we’ve consulted our favorite jewelry brands and rounded up a must-have for the object of your affection. Below, you’ll find something for each and every one of your special someones… and yourself. Scroll for heart-eyes!
Two-Tone Heart Ring, $450, Lagos
Lapis Heart Gold Eye Necklace, $370, Pamela Love
Hearts Drop Earrings, $29.50, Talbots
Twig Heart Pendant, $200, Kate Furman
Pink and White Zirconia Belly Button Ring, $100, Banter by Piercing Pagoda
Earring and Cuff Set, $156, Adornmonde
Large Multi-Stone Ring, $315, Anna Beck
Deconstructed Axiom Sphere Chain Necklace, $369, Missoma
Round Resin Ring, $88, Kurt Geiger
Yin Yang Love Pendant, $480, L’Atelier Nawbar
Emerald Heart Hoop Earrings, $45, AMYO
Aphrodite Necklace, $320, Common Era
Single Diamond Earring, $175 – $325, Idyl
Ruby Red Crystal Earrings, $355, Sterling King
Buckle Up Bracelet, $329, Gemist
“Mama” Necklace, $330, Page Sargisson
Alphabet EarWish Set with Diamonds, €385, Robinson Pelham
Baby Gold Heart Stud Earring, $175, EF Collective
Pearl and Short Spike Pendulum Charm, $225, Maria Tash
Gold Letter Pendant, $135, Sézane
Personalized Heart Letter Bracelet, $360, Haverhill
Versus by Versace Les Docks Watch, $119, Rue La La
Kids’ Ring Set, $27, Super Smalls
Gold Lock Bracelet, $30, HEYMAEVE
