Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Ulta As Diversity Adviser, Announcing New BIPOC Beauty Initiatives

Beauty giant Ulta has revealed a major new team member! Actress, PATTERN Beauty founder, and overall superstar Tracee Ellis Ross is now the company’s diversity and inclusion advisor. In the new role, Ross will focus on developing BIPOC brands and be part of Ulta’s quarterly summits.

The news comes as the retailer announced its intent to double its amount of Black-owned brands by the end of this year. As per a release, Ulta also debuted a pledge of $20 million towards underrepresented brands, as well as furthering connections with Black, LatinX, and other communities. Indie and minority-owned brands have rapidly grown their presence in the beauty industry as of late—and it’s clear that the nationwide retailer is taking notice.

Of the new endeavor, Ross said, “This work requires commitment and accountability from Ulta Beauty to ensure measurable goals are achieved. I am hopeful and optimistic our work together will create foundational change.”

Additionally, the beauty giant shared its MUSE (Magnify, Uplift, Support, Empower) platform, which will feature imagery that celebrates Black voices in the beauty industry. The platform’s first video, which dropped on Ulta’s YouTube channel this morning, features Black beauty founders Nancy Twine, Lisa Price, Whitney White, Cara Sabine, and Cosmopolitan’s beauty director Julee Wilson.

