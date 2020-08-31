Editor’s Pick: Kérastase Blond Absolu Sérum Cicanuit

What: Kérastase Blond Absolu Sérum Cicanuit, an Hyaluronic Acid intense overnight recovery hair serum for all

blonde hair. Think of it as rich night cream for the face, the hair serum works overnight to recover and restore hair damage overnight for a smoother appearance. Sérum Cicanuit is infused with Hyaluronic Acid, which helps to hydrate the hair fiber. The most powerful moisturizing ingredient known to science, Hyaluronic Acid possesses the incredible ability to hold 1,000 times its weight in water.

Who: Founded in 1964 by scientists at L’Oréal Advanced Research, Kérastase is now the #1 professional haircare brand in the world, selling their luxurious products in over 37,000 salons in 65 countries. With the help of Kérastase’s unique hair diagnosis and prescriptive approach, hairdressers are able to understand the particular needs of all scalps and hair types. Kérastase also created the first ever-personalized professional treatment – fusio dose — which has become so popular that, today, a woman experiences a fusio dose treatment in a salon around the world every six seconds.

Kérastase is also committed to reducing our impact on the planet. All their products are produced in a carbon neutral and dry plant in Spain and the products used at the backbar of their partner salons are 100% recycled. They are developing products using recycled plastic and are committed to being 100% recycled by 2025.

Why: Amazing results! Reduces the appearance of split ends. Your hair will look smoother. Plus! The packaging is so chic.

Where: Kerastase.com

How much: $55