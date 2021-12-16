Tom Brady Unveils First Glimpse At BRADY

To help him launch BRADY, his first foray into the apparel world, Tom Brady has enlisted ten pro athletes to front the inaugural offering. The campaign, revealed today, features esteemed names, as well as ones to watch, across sports including basketball, football, baseball, tennis, and hockey.

Two of the outstanding athletes featured in the campaign include Freshman of the Year, Shedeur Sanders, son of legendary football player Deion Sanders; and Cade McNamara, of Tom Brady’s alma mater University of Michigan and the first quarterback to beat Ohio State in ten years. The other names are: basketball players Jermaine Samuels and Julian Reese of Villanova University and University of Maryland, respectively; University of Michigan tennis star Andrew Fenty; football players George Pickens and Grayson McCall of University of Georgia and Coastal Carolina University, respectively; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis; Boston College hockey team defenseman Jack St. Ivany; and Patrick Zahraj of UCLA’s tennis roster.

Together, the athletes will be the face of BRADY—in line with its themes of peak performance, fearlessness, resilience, and confidence—which is set to debut on January 12, 2022. “Having these ten athletes represent our first BRADY campaign is really special,” Tom Brady said in an official release. “They are hardworking and driven players in the early stages of their careers and each one of them embodies the spirit and ethos in which our brand was founded.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRADY (@bradybrand)

For BRADY, the world-famous quarterback teamed up with entrepreneur Jens Grede, of FRAME, Skims, and Good American fame. The line is co-designed by Dao-Yi Chow, one half of the design duo behind Public School. As per the brand, BRADY is the first apparel venture to apply professional sport level innovation and engineering to deliver a system of clothing that performs across every activity. Why? In their words, “because life is a sport.”

For more updates and to sign up for early access, visit brandbrady.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.