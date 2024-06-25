Location, location, location! It doesn’t get better than The Maybourne Beverly Hills, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, when it comes to booking your next trip to Los Angeles. The luxury hotel brings a European touch to the West Coast. The hotel features spacious rooms, an incredible spa, numerous dining and cocktail options, an art collection that could be in a museum, and white glove service. The hotel’s GM, Sam Jagger tells The Daily what’s new at this luxe destination and all about some incredible deals you should know about!

What are the most special aspects of a stay at the Maybourne Beverly Hills?

One of the most remarkable things about The Maybourne Beverly Hills is our location. We are situated within Beverly Hills’ famous Golden Triangle and offer a sophisticated escape – we are a rare and special place to unwind, right in the heart of Beverly Hills. We offer a fresh perspective for the destination – a curated oasis of art and design, which truly presents the future of luxury hospitality. We are the first North American property from Maybourne, owners and operators of London’s most legendary hotels – Claridge’s, The Connaught, The Berkeley and The Emory, which has just opened, as well as The Maybourne Riviera, set on the Côte d’Azur, France. The Maybourne Beverly Hills blends the group’s signature service with a hint of Beverly Hills glamour. Guests will find upon arrival they are greeted with the spirit that defines our hotel – a warm and gracious welcome with a cool spirit.

How is art been integrated into the hotel?

We have made art central to the design and our guest experience. We have an ever-growing collection, where we have made it our focus to celebrate the Californian artist. Throughout the hotel you will find key works by Alex Israel, Kort Havens, Jennifer Guidi, Ed Ruscha, Aaron Young and many others. We do also have some special pieces by more international names, including Damien Hirst, Marc Newson, Petra Rös-Nickel, Nelson Makamo, Annie Morris, JR and Harmony Korine. There are so many special aspects of our hotel – panoramic sun filled balconies, many of which overlook the Beverly Cañon Gardens; our cabana-lined rooftop pool overlooking the iconic Hollywood Hills, which is also home to Dante Beverly Hills, our fabulous Terrace restaurant, the many bars for some of the city’s best cocktails – this is a property that unequivocally captures the quintessential Southern California lifestyle.

Tell us about all of your dining options!

We have a vibrant and growing collection of culinary experiences. The Maybourne Bar, which is designed by world-renowned interior designer Andrê Fu, is nestled in the hotel lobby. Inspired by the idea of creating a “hidden jewel” within the heart of the property, the intimate space has a gorgeous collection of photography by Mary McCartney. The Terrace is truly the beating heart of the hotel – a buzzing, all-day restaurant where we serve seasonal California-inspired cuisine and cocktails in a relaxed yet refined al fresco setting – directly overlooking the Beverly Cañon Gardens. The Whiskey Bar is tucked away to create another intimate imbibing space and is home to one of the world’s most exclusive whisky and cigar collections. We have a wonderful outdoor terrace as part of The Whiskey Bar and guests particularly love this space for its privacy.

What’s the most recent addition to your culinary collection?

The debut of Dante Beverly Hills on the rooftop. Open for lunch and dinner, it is the first location outside of New York City for the legendary restaurant and aperitivo bar. With indoor and al fresco dining, in addition to the rooftop pools and views across the LA skyline, it is truly one of the most coveted seats in Beverly Hills.

You have a fabulous spa. What are some of the most popular services and standout treatments?

The Spa at The Maybourne Beverly Hills is a real respite in the center of Beverly Hills. Unparalleled in the city in terms of its scale, the spa spans over 20,000 square feet across two levels and in addition to our wonderful treatment rooms, we have a magnesium-infused mineral pool. We offer a serene oasis that provides our guests the opportunity to relish in a full day’s sensory journey focused on rest, release and inner peace. In addition to an incredibly comprehensive menu of uniquely customized treatments, we have a trio of facial therapies from pioneering skincare brand Dr. Barbara Sturm, including The Maybourne Sturmglow facial, created exclusively for the spa.

Tell us about your rooms. What do you think differentiates them?

Our guests have so many gorgeous rooms and suites to choose from, all of which boast bright, spacious interiors with bespoke furniture and a soothing Calfornian pastel palette. The rooms and suites have many Maybourne touches – curated library collections in every suite, custom vases by Belgian glassware purveyor Henry Dean and one of a kind artwork in every room. My particular favorite is certainly the Hollywood Suite. It is located on our 6th floor and is like your own private residence in the heart of Beverly Hills. It is 1,800 square feet with dramatic views from every window and a private sun-soaked terrace which is the ideal location to start the day with your morning coffee. The suite is designed by Bryan O’Sullivan, who has also done work at many of our sister properties in London and the French Riviera, and has created a true oasis in this suite. The color palette is warm and subdued, and the living spaces have Bryan’s signature pieces which offer a refined and playful look and feel. I love how this suite is flooded with natural light and one of the best features is a wraparound dressing room.

The location of the hotel is incredible. What are some of the nearby things to do and places to go?

We are located in the heart of America’s most iconic zip code, and there is no shortage of discovery just outside our doors. You can visit the Gagosian Gallery for world-class art exhibitions, shop along Rodeo Drive, or stroll through the beautiful Beverly Gardens Park.

Do you have any special offers our readers should know about?

The summertime is ideal to come stay with us at The Maybourne Beverly Hills as we have three wonderful offers that truly fit the needs of every guest:

–Stay four Longer…with the lazy, days of summer upon us, take advantage of our stay 4 and pay for 3.

–California Dreaming…Consider a stay-cation where parking, breakfast and a $100 hotel credit.

–Family Story…summertime means family time. Make memories when you book a suite and receive an additional room.

