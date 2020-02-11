Thom Browne Designs a High-Fashion Flip Phone for Samsung

Remember in the late ’90s when Important Business Men would walk around in suits, talking into their cell phones? With the rise of smart phones and the casualization of office attire, he kind of faded way. Until now: Samsung has just released a first-look at the Thom Browne edition of its Galaxy Z flip phone. Yes, that’s the flip phone with the crazy bendable touch screen. That’s right — Browne isn’t just single handedly bringing back the grey suit, he’s also heralding in a new age of flip phone tech.

The phone itself is a sleek grey, adorned with Browne’s signature stripes. The tech also exemplifies his aesthetic — all of the app icons look hand-stitched in “classic text;” the phone’s sound cues include a typewriter keyboard, an analogue ringtone, and a shoe tapping on the floor; finally, old-school Venetian blinds appear on the screen every time you turn the phone off and on. Naturally, Browne and Samsung have a whole suite to complete the look, including matching earbuds and a wristwatch. The whole shebang comes in bespoke — and eco-friendly! — packaging.

The Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition will be available online via Samsung, Thom Browne, Net-a-Porter, and Mr. Porter in March, but pre-orders will open February 14. It’s a limited-edition collaboration, so expect it to sell out quick. In the meantime, check out this trippy ad for the phone.

