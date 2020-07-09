Tommy Hilfiger Pledges To Advance BIPOC Representation in Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger announced today they are taking major steps to commit to advancing minority representation in the fashion and creative industries. They’re launching the People’s Place Program, a three-pillared platform with an initial minimum commitment of $5 million in annual funding for the next three years.

Tommy Hilfiger has pledged to enhance its diverse talent pipeline and partner with organizations and creative peers whose mission is to advance BIPOC representation and equity in the fashion industry. They will also be working to advance representation of minority communities and use their resources to ensure career opportunities. The brand is committing to independent, industry-wide analyses of diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry, and will share what they’ve discovered.

“What is happening to Black communities in the US and around the world has no place in our society,” Tommy Hilfiger says. “The fact that it has continued to exist in our industry – overtly and systemically – is unacceptable. We are far behind where we should be in achieving diverse representation. It shouldn’t have taken us this long to acknowledge that, but we are determined and committed to changing it going forward. We will be intentional, fearless and unwavering in the actions we take. Through the People’s Place Program, we will use our platform to create opportunities and stand up for what is right.”

The program takes its name from Tommy Hilfiger’s first store which he opened at 18-years-old in Elmira, New York. The People’s Place was shaped by the cultural revolution of the 1960s, and was for people of all walks of life to come together to enjoy art, music, fashion and pop culture.

“As a company, we haven’t done enough,” said Martijn Hagman, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. “But we are determined to do better. We are taking immediate action to ensure that BIPOC communities in the fashion industry feel represented, heard and equally welcome to their seat at the table. The People’s Place journey starts now with a dedicated internal governance structure that will drive and report regularly on the long-term objectives of the platform. This is a firm commitment and first step in a long journey for what the People’s Place Program can achieve.”

The brand says senior leadership at the company will be directing the program.

