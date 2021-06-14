The Impact of the Karen Elmir Group on Miami Real Estate

As if it wasn’t enough of a hot commodity, in the last year, Miami real estate has skyrocketed to astronomical success, thanks to an influx of relocations to south-eastern coast of Florida, prompted by the pandemic. One rising real estate agent who has been immersed in the real estate community for more than 14 years is gaining recognition for her outstanding sales and service to clients of the Miami area. Introducing Karen Elmir. With a passion for real estate and the business, a young Elmir got into the business at the young age of just 18 years old. Since then, she has continued to grow her portfolio, specializing in single family homes in the Miami districts of Coconut Grove, Brickell, Downtown and Edgewater. Today, she’s known as the Queen of the Penthouse after closing deals that included some of the highest priced penthouses in all of Miami. Last June, at the height of the pandemic, even then, Elmir was able to finesse a $11 million dollar penthouse sale in Downtown Miami when most of the city was still shut down.

With a knack for understanding an affluent demographic of clientele and her consistency and innate sense of knowledge of the industry, Elmir has managed to see more than $40 million in sales over the last five months. As part of the top-producing team for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty in the Brickell and Downtown areas, her years of experience are exemplary in every opportunity she encounters. Her real estate group consists of six agents, specializing in various markets throughout Southern Florida. “I am invested in real estate 100%, no matter what,” she says. “Through the good markets and the bad, I’ll be here. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do and I truly believe a key part of my success is owed to my hard work and how consistent I am.” Centrally located with an office in the Ten Musuem building in Downtown Miami, Elmir looks forward to taking on new opportunities as the real estate boom of the city of Miami continues. For more information on Karen Elmir, visit her website or follow her on Instagram.

Presented by: T1