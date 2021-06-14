A Class Unto Itself: How Houston’s Market Square Tower is Redefining Luxury Living

Have you ever spent a weekend away at a luxury hotel and left thinking, “Gosh, I wish my home felt as luxurious as this hotel”? Whether a Four Seasons or perhaps a Ritz Carlton, there’s just something special about how one feels while a guest at a high-end property with amenities like concierge service, valet, room service, and access to a rooftop pool. And while living in a hotel might seem like a lofty dream, one Houston high-rise building is redefining apartment living with the luxuries of a five-star hotel, catering to endless needs with their white-glove approach. Introducing Market Square Tower.

As one of the first of its kind, this gorgeous high rise is single-handedly changing the landscape of apartment real estate, not just in Houston, Texas, but in the country. Providing not just a residence, but a lifestyle that is synonymous with luxury hotel living, Market Square Tower is utterly unrivalled. With a Resident Services Team that caters to the most discriminating tastes 24/7, from scheduling a dog walker to planning a residents anniversary party in the Sky Lounge and everything in between, Market Square Tower is notorious for its white-glove customer and concierge-like service. The building will also offer a luxury dining experience by way of their new restaurant, Georgia James Tavern opening soon.

Nestled in the prime area of Houston’s Arts District, with The Post right in their backyard and Market Square Park in their front yard, Market Square Tower offers proximity to the city’s most desirable destinations, in Downtown Houston’s warm and welcoming neighborhood. With no other building on the market like it, when it comes to their amenities, the luxury apartment building offers luxuries that not even the most high-end hotel could offer. Their resident services alone are enough to persuade prospective residents with services like vehicle valet, concierge, package delivery desk, valet dry cleaning, pet walking and sitting.

And as for health and wellness, Market Square Tower looks forward to debuting a 5-star spa later this year that will include a recovery zone, experiential showers, thermal lounges, a steam room and sauna. In addition, they will be rolling out a complete wellness program once the spa opens, with workout classes, personal training, running clubs, weekly yoga and meditation classes. For those who make their health and wellness a priority in life, Market Square Tower will also be offering vegan and vegetarian options in the building’s Georgia James Tavern restaurant, opening soon.

But Market Square Tower goes even further, creating a lifestyle that comes as a benefit of living in the building. In their downtime, residents have access to outdoor lounge, fire pit and grilling areas, a game room with air hockey, ping pong and arcade games, a billiards room, a poker suite, an indoor basketball court, a virtual golf simulator, a movie theatre, children’s playroom, a grand ballroom and catering kitchen, a demonstration kitchen, a wine room with private lockers, and their sky lounge, complete with bar services.

And then there are the practical amenities that residents never knew they needed. Market Square Tower additionally has a CVS Pharmacy and Grocery within the building, a bicycle storage room with a repair station, guest suites, and resident storage units. But what’s been recognized as probably the building’s greatest amenity as summer approaches is the infinity deck pool, a glass bottom pool suspended 40 stories over the streets of Downtown Houston. Available exclusively to Market Square Tower and their guests, the infinity deck is poised to be one of the most coveted rooftop pools of summer 2021, complete with poolside bar and restaurant service.

With unprecedented luxuries, Market Square Tower sets the bar extraordinarily high for the Houston market with indulgences that are considered an everyday part of life in the downtown building. To learn more about Market Square Tower, visit their website and be sure to check them out on Instagram.

Presented by: T1