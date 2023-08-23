Interior Marketing Group is NYC’s Go-to For Luxury Furniture Rentals & So Much More!

Celebrity interior designer, Cheryl Eisen, founder and president of Interior Marketing Group, has become the go-to when it comes to staging your home when it’s time to sell. She tells The Daily Summer about designing some of the most exclusive properties in the world.

What’s your professional background?

At the beginning of my career, I ran a successful executive search firm but had to reinvent myself after the dot-com bubble burst in the early aughts. I turned to real estate but quickly realized that no one was doing high-end staging in New York then, so I found my competitive edge by staging my own listings. I had to have a differentiator to stand out within the competitive New York market. It was a success from the first time I did it — the property sold at the full asking price, all cash, and entirely furnished. Other brokers noticed and began asking me to stage their properties. I launched Interior Marketing Group in 2007, and since then, we have grown to include whole-home luxury furniture rental options, a dedicated interior design team, in-house furniture fabrication, and exclusive art.

You have one of the most successful interior design and luxury real estate staging companies around. What’s your design aesthetic?

Our design aesthetic constantly evolves, but we always infuse our designs with layered tones and textures that create visual interest without overwhelming the eye. Your home should be your sanctuary. Our projects — whether staging, turn-key furniture rental, or interior design — are expertly curated to be comfortable, calming, and elegant.

What kind of properties do you typically work with?

Clients entrust us with projects in some of the world’s most exclusive properties, from multimillion-dollar penthouses and townhouses in NYC to sprawling estates in the Hamptons, Los Angeles, South Florida, and throughout the country. One of our turn-key furniture rental clients in New York was so pleased with our design for him here that he recently hired us to decorate his home in Africa.

Why is staging so important when it’s time to sell?

Last year, our staged properties sold 77% faster than the luxury market average in NYC, which means fewer days on the market and a greater return on investment. Staging is important because you only have one chance to make a positive first impression on potential buyers and generate interest. But great staging only works if people see it. We provide in-house PR and marketing to help publicize each listing with professionally shot photographs, social media content, and press outreach. Our clients’ properties are often featured on TV and in top shelter magazines.

You also have a part of your company that rents furniture. How does that work?

Whether you’re temporarily relocating for work or need a hassle-free way to furnish a Hamptons rental home, our luxury furniture rental packages offer the perfect solution. We source our luxury furniture from vendors worldwide and draw from inventory at our 60,000-square-foot warehouse to deliver a complete design process in weeks, not months. A dedicated designer will start by addressing the client’s needs and how each room should function before confirming a personalized scope. Then we handle the rest. Our team pulls together furniture, art, and decor that is then installed by our in-house logistics team, so you can simply walk through the door of your fully furnished new home.

What areas do you work in besides the Hamptons?

We have offices in New York and Miami but can provide our services globally.

Besides staging, can you describe your interior design business?

Our interior design division is an entirely separate service from luxury staging and furniture rental. Our attention to detail and customer service remains consistent throughout the business, but interior design projects offer a more customized approach for each client.