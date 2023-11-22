Ahead of the Holidays, The Daily and GSTQ got the gang together to raise a toast to friendship and fashion, at the brand’s expansive Rockefeller Center pop-up. A fun-filled bash included a DJ, cocktails by Teremano small-batch premium tequila, photo ops, gifting, candle customization, and more.

The brand, the brainchild of powerhouse entrepreneur and multi-hyphenate Dany Garcia, has been hosting many activations and events at its brick and mortar space, its third physical pop-up, which gives it another chance to connect in-person with shoppers since making its debut at NYFW this past September. Their recent candle created in collaboration with Apotheke was also highlighted at the party, thanks to an on-site engraver who was customizing them for shoppers.

On the night, the likes of Irina Kro, Karina Bik, Katya Tolstova, Diva Dhawan, Martha Luna, Amina Vassa, Melany Rodriguez, Francesca Vuillemin, Katerina Dune, Severine Keimig, and Dean Brooks were seen in the label’s standout pieces like suiting and flattering, figure-hugging dresses, which are routinely lauded for being size-inclusive, attainably priced, and designed to move comfortably with you throughout whatever a busy day might throw at you.

Also in attendance at the fête were Keke Lindgard, Sam Vartholomeos, Ellen Comitas, William McLarnon, Victoria Anastasia, Max Eicke, Melvin Lawovi, Hans Tranberg, Spencer Liff, The Daily’s Eddie Roche, Freya Drohan, and Nandini Vaid, and many, many more.

Images: Caroline Fiss

