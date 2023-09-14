There’s no Saturday night quite like the Saturday night in New York during NYFW, when the world’s most fashion-obsessed folks are all in the city looking to let their hair down and hit the dancefloor after a well-deserved drink. And you better believe your Daily is there to facilitate—once again hosting our fan-fave afterparty at the Hard Rock Hotel’s The Venue space.

People flocked from far and wide to fête at the subterranean nightclub, enjoying cocktails, music by DJ Isaac Likes, and wine by Daou, who ensured glasses were topped up all night long thanks to two Carnivale-style, feather-adorned performers. The bash stayed lively until into the wee hours,

Among those in attendance were Leyna Bloom, Jen Selter, Ella Grace Mendelsohn, Izabella Mets, Keke Lindgard, Daphne Velghe, Yulia Saparniiazova, Cora Emmanuel, Manuela Tatjana Frey, Chantal Monaghan, Audrina Patridge, Laura Rugetti, Joey Tierney, Elena Matei, Melissa Roxburgh, Julia McGuire, Mary Holland Nader, Sam Vartholomeos, Lexi Wood, Eric Goldie, Jeremy Batoff, R’bonney Gabriel, Ashley Haas, Martha Luna, Danielle Mullins, Jazzmine Carthon, Tanaye White, Lindsey Coffey, Andreia Gibau, Matthew Cancel, Vincenzo Dimino, Emily Moreno, Greivy, Jourdan Laurell, Sergio Farias, Emilia Silberg, Yvesmark Chery, Taras Romanav, Carrie Berk, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Tobias Sorenson, Cody Belew, Stephen Savage, Aube Jolicoeur, Mandy Lee, Timothy Chernyaev, and many, many more. To end the night, guests took home a gift bag with goodies from Case-Mate.

FOMO? Sorry! See y’all in February…. take a peek inside the night out, below:

Images: Courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel

