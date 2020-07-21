Details On The Fashion Link Presented by The Daily and LIM

This week, The Daily Front Row and LIM present The Fashion Link, where we are partnering with industry leaders for digital conversations on our @dailyfrontrow Instagram Live and with exclusive virtual panels streamed on our website. Tomorrow, July 22nd, we’ll be talking with model Devon Windsor about her new line and how she went from modeling to become an entrepreneur. E! Television personality Lilliana Vasquez will also share with us how she’s worked her way up the ropes and eventually nabbed her dream job. Estée Lauder’s Corey Reese will share how he landed his role as vice president, Strategic Initiatives and Business Operations with the powerhouse beauty brand. The Instagram Live conversations begin at 11am EST on the @DailyFrontRow Instagram account. Please note all digital conversations are EST.

Later in the day at 1pm EST we’ll be chatting on Zoom, streamed on DailyFrontRow.com, with designer Rebecca Minkoff and meeting some of the players who have helped build her brand, exploring the many roles within a design house. Rebecca Minkoff designed her first handbag in 2005 and today it’s a global brand with a wide range of apparel, handbags, footwear, jewelry and accessories. Register to watch HERE.

At 2:30pm EST, July 22nd, Marie Claire’s new editor in chief Aya Kanai will share how she worked her way up the ladder in fashion to one of the top roles at Hearst in a conversation about modern media. She’s had stints over the years at Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, and NYLON. Register to watch HERE.

On Thursday, July 23rd at noon EST, join influencers Apphia Castillo, Shelcy Joseph, Igee Okafor, Sophie Sumner and Luke Ditella for a conversation on how influences have become an undeniable force in all aspects of the fashion industry. We’ll start Day 2 of The Fashion Link at 11am EST on Instagram Live on @dailyfrontrow and then host the Zoom conversation at 12pm EST on DailyFrontRow.com Register to watch HERE.

