We’re back, baby! The CFDA has confirmed the official September 2021 dates for New York Fashion Week, and we’re giddily marking our calendars in celebration. After two mainly virtual seasons, the excitement for a return to IRL shows and events is palpable…and, in major news, The Daily is pleased to be hosting its star-studded Fashion Media Awards once again during the week too. (More on that to come!)

The NYFW schedule will officially kick off on Wednesday, September 8, and wrap up on Sunday, September 12. According to a post shared on Instagram, the CFDA “anticipates the week to feature a return to in-person shows produced in adherence to New York State Health Guidelines, along with a continuation of digital collection presentations.” Just what we like to hear!

New York Fashion Week will end with a bang with the rescheduled Met Gala, promoting the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s upcoming Costume Institute exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” After an undoubtedly tough time for the American fashion industry, it’s the perfect opportunity to highlight the designers and the rich history associated with the industry.

“With current signs of progress in the pace of vaccinations and the strategic, gradual reopening and tangible reawakening of New York City, we look forward to a strong fashion season that celebrates the best of American fashion in both physical and digital presentation formats,” Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, said of the season ahead.

The future’s bright!

