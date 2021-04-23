Why did you choose to base the Collective in casual wear? Was it accelerated by the pandemic?

Jesse: Our design ethos is based on redefining classics, so the idea of fleece and t-shirts were on our plan from the very beginning. The staples which are now known as casual wear are items we’ve always lived in.

Ronald: We were designing The Wasted Collective, but the idea was accelerated by what has happened this year. We don’t think things are going to go back to normal. Instead, we really see new pathways opening up, channels for us to do better when it comes to living in sync with our planet. It’s about starting on a new foot. We always want to provide something that’s really beautiful, that’s fun, and that’s made with as much of a sustainable focus as possible.

What was the process like to create and produce your first sustainable collection? Were there a lot of learning curves?

Jesse: Finding like-minded partners created a new learning curve. However, I’ve always believed in doing more with less. It was something I learned early on at Nike with my then-creative director, Richard Clark. I believe the best designs are rooted in the classics, have a sharp focus on material, always incorporate a balance of the classics and the moment’s go-to color, and a silhouette that is distinctive but easy for everyone. For the Wasted Collective design team, designing into sustainability isn’t a “special pack” or “special initiative.” For The Wasted Collective Design Studio, sustainability is at the center of all things we create.

Congrats on your new partnership with Dover Street Market! How did that come to be?

Ronald: We are lucky to have a relationship with DSM through Potato Head, where we have been selling some of our sustainable clothing over the last several years. Through that relationship and our shared visions about how we can keep moving the world forward, they supported us from the first season, which we are very grateful for.

Your second collection is dropping in a couple of weeks! What can you tell us about these new pieces?

Jesse: Our second collection is a continuation of season one with new colors in our fleece. Because of the pandemic, new styles in season two are really still part of season one , we are just delivering them a bit later. This season, we introduced into our collection pieces made in Japan. We are using more Washi fabric, organic cotton, and new hardware made from recycled fishing nets.

What are each of your favorite pieces you’ve designed so far, and why?

Jesse: Our ReCraft jacket is my favorite piece to date. Chore jackets have been a staple in my wardrobe for years. Being able to create what I think is one of the best-fitting chore jackets I’ve ever worn, by re-crafting fabrics from garments that would have otherwise been thrown into landfills or destroyed, is really amazing. Huge thanks to the whole team that made this jacket happen.

Ronald: I really love the t-shirts, once of my favorites is the Good Times Scribble t-shirt. I also love shorts because of childhood upbringing.