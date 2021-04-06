Five Brands Showing At Atlanta Apparel That Have Sustainability At The Forefront

Mark your cals and take notes: Atlanta Apparel is back from April 13-17. The all-encompassing fashion and lifestyle discovery event is taking on a whole new guise—which you can read more about here. The marketplace brings together some of the most well-regarded brands in the industry. Here’s your primer on a handful whose sustainability practices are cause for highlighting.

7 For All Mankind

Global lifestyle brand 7 For All Mankind has an impressive sustainability ethos. The company plans that by 2023, 80% of its products will boast sustainable properties. At present, the brand utilizes organic and recycled cotton, including fabrics from Better Cotton Initiative and the Cotton LEADS program. Recycled polyester, elastane, nylon, and organic and recycled wool, and recycled and sustainably-tanned leather are also part and parcel. Sourcing from factories and fabric mills that abide by certain criteria, tools, and practices—which guarantee workers fair wages and working conditions—is also front and center of the action plan.

Unreal Fur

The key is in the name! This ultra-popular brand wants to see its faux fur become the go-to for a high quality and PETA-approved alternative to real fur. Unreal Fur is keenly aware that, while it’s ethical, faux fur has a bad wrap for environmental reasons. To combat this, the company is working on the development of sustainable fibers in the production of alternative fur. The Australian brand also routinely uses recycled fabric scraps and repurposed textiles, giving them a new lease of life in their fashion-forward offering. We’re also huge fans of their vegan leather pieces.

Superga

Iconic Italian footwear purveyor Superga is working to reduce its carbon footprint. Last year, the brand launched its first-ever Organic Collection, which included eco-friendly updates to the classic 2790, 2750, and 2490 styles. Think: materials sourced from local suppliers and the use of organic cotton, natural hemp, organic threads, and a 50% recycled rubber sole and a natural cork insole.

Hanky Panky

Legendary lingerie brand Hanky Panky, originally established in 1977, has a laundry list of sustainably-minded practices. The company manufactures its popular offering in the U.S., with a commitment to minimizing waste by reusing and recycling leftover fabrics. The brand also launched Lingeriecycle so customers could recycle their jaded bras and panties, whereby fabrics are turned into carpet padding and underwire in bras is sent to a mental recycler. Smart!

Bed Stu

This family-owned brand, launched in Brooklyn in 1995, is fiercely committed to sustainable values. The company now uses vegetable-tanned leather for its on-trend but timeless offering of shoes and accessories, which are handcrafted from start to finish with naturally-sourced materials. Bed Stu has also teamed up with Soles4Souls, an organization that gives new or gently worn shoes to those affected by natural disasters in impoverished countries.

