23 Best Collaborations From the Supreme Spring 2020 Collection

Supreme just released their Spring 2020 lookbook and it is chock full of weird and wonderful collaborations sure to make hypebeasts around the world salivate.

1. Supreme x Mac Tools T5025P Tech Series Workstation

16g steel workstation with chemical-resistant powder coating. 10 drawers with 25” depth and aluminum drawer pulls. RollTX spring-loaded casters with top-locking brakes. Heavy vinyl mat at top with debossed logos. Printed log and raised logo badges at front. 41” overall height and 50” width. Made in the USA exclusively for Supreme.

2. Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Premium leather upper with perforated leather to panel and debossed printed logo.

3. Supreme x Schott Fringe Suede Coat

Cowhide leather with satin lining and snap front closure. Patch pockets at lower front with interior chest pocket. Debased logo at left pocket. Made exclusively for Supreme.



4. Supreme x Loro Piana Wool Suit

Loro Piana lightweight wool with jacquard logo viscose lining. Jacket with notch lapel, functional buttons, and vent at back seem. Half lined trousers with interior waistband curtain.

5. Supreme x Cordura Belt Bag

610D Cordura poly with PVC-coated mesh and 3M Reflective printed logos. 6L.

6. Supreme x Leatherman Rebar

17-piece stainless steel multi-tool with etched logo. 4” closed with 2.9” primary blade.

7. Supreme x New Era MLB Varsity Jacket

All cotton twill with fill and quilted satin lining. Snap front closure with welt hand pockets at lower front and interior chest pocket. Chenille appliqué logos at chest and back with embroidered logo on sleeve. New Era embroidered patched on front and sleeve. Offical MLB merchandise made exclusively for Supreme.

8. Supreme x Giro Syntax MIPS Helmet

Polycarbonate outer shell with 3M Reflective printed logo pattern and EPS impact foam liner. Adjustable Roc Loc 5 Air MIPS system with 25 wind tunnel vents.

9. Supreme x Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film

Pack of 10 exposures with printed logo. 3.4” x 2.1”.

10. Supreme x Spalding Washington Basketball

Spalding composite leather indoor basketball with printed pattern and embossed logo.

11. Supreme x b.b. simon Belt

Italian leather belt with Swarovski crystal studded pattern. Metal appliqué logo on back ad buckle. Handmade in the USA exclusively for Supreme.

12. Supreme x Rawlings Catcher’s Chest Protector

17” chest protector with impact absorbing construction and Dynamic Fit System 2.0 adjustable harness.

13. Supreme x Ziploc Bags

Box of 30 recyclable polyethylene bags with printed logo.

14. Supreme x Heller Mugs

16 oz. BPA free Tritan polymer stackable mugs. Sold as a set of 2.

15. Supreme x Nalgene 32 oz. Bottle

32 oz. BPA free Tritan polymer wide-mouth water bottle with printed logo. Neoprene sleeve included.

16. Supreme x Audubon Bird Call

Birch wood cylinder with cast zinc plug. Rosin powder capsule and 1” keyring included. 2.25”

17. Supreme x ShedRain Transparent Checkerboard Umbrella

43” auto open-and-close transparent umbrella.

18. Supreme x Zippo

Glow-in-the-dark Zippo lighter.

19. Supreme x Leica Ultravid BR 8 x 20 Binocular

Compact binocular with 8x magnification and 20mm front lens diameter. HDC multicoating and AquaDura coating on outer lenses. Waterproof up to 16.5’.

20. Supreme x Hanes Tagless Tees (3 Pack)

All cotton classic Hanes crewneck tee with stamped logo on lower front (3 pack). All cotton classic Hanes boxer brief (4 pack). All cotton classic Hanes tank top with stamped logo on lower front (3 pack). Cotton blend Hanes cushion comfort crew socks with Jacquard logo at top (4 pack).

21. Supreme x S&M 1995 BMX Dirtbike

TIG welded 4130 CrMo alloy steel S&M construction and geometry. Features original 1995 S&M construction and geometry. Original S&M Slam Bars with dual ply handle grips, Redneck stem with engraved logo and Chain Saw sprocket. 301lbs. Made in the USA exclusively for Supreme.

22. Supreme x OREO Cookies

Double Stuff OREO cookies with baked logo. 3 cookies per pack.

23. Supreme x Numark PT01 Portable Turntable

Portable turntable with built-in speaker. 11.9” x 11.9” x 4”

