10 Sun Hats to Keep You in the Shade

Sun’s out, hats out! Whether you’re lounging in your lawn or sneaking some rays on your building’s rooftop, the balmy temps have arrived so obviously everyone’s thoughts are now turning towards sun protection. In addition to sunglasses and SPF, we’re offering up a selection of stylish straw hats that will keep you made in the shade.

1. ERIC JAVITS Aruba Sun Hat, $298



2. MISSONI MARE Striped Wide-Brim Hat, $385



3. BRIXTON Dara Hat, $64



4. RAG & BONE Wide Brim Panama Straw Hat, $197



5. FENDI Packable Straw Hat, $630



6. HELEN KAMINSKI Antilla Hat, $310





7. ALE BY ALESSANDRA Tierra Hat, $84





8. SENSI STUDIO Gambler Long Brim Two Tone With Double Twist Band Hat, $210





9. MIU MIU Denim Detail Straw Hat, $387





10. ANTHROPOLOGIE Cody Packable Visor, $90

