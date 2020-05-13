6 Expert Tips For Your Spring & Summer Shades

As more people venture out to get some sun, they’ll need shades for style and protection. From exaggerated cat eyes to classic pairs, Sunglass Hut has you covered as you get ready to step into the sun and embrace the brighter days ahead. Here are a few styles we’re loving, complete with tips from the experts!

1. Upscale

Valentino, Price: $430, MIU MIU, Price: $406.40

Revised rounds, updated modern construction, playing with rimless, and decorative detailed frames in metal and plastics. Celebs that dabble in this look: Miley Cyrus, Michael B Jordan, Katy Perry, and Beyoncé.

Sunglass Hut Expert Tip: “Add a dose of extra, and opt for sunglasses that have shiny black finishings, gold inlays, visible bold logos, and decorative elements. It’s an easy and fun way to upscale your look,” says Anna Longoni, Sunglass Hut’s NA Head of Sun Assortment.

2. Sunset Shades

Michael Kors, Price: $128.80

We love these vibrant colored lenses in light weight frames.

Sunglass Hut Expert Tip: “From the beach to the bar, try sun tinted! It adds the perfect pop of color, and keeps you looking fresh and summery long after the sun has gone down” says Anna Longoni, Sunglass Hut’s NA Head of Sun Assortment.

3. Stylish Squares

Burberry, Price: $291.20, Ray-Ban, Price: $163.20

A classic shape with reimagined takes adds a dose of effortless Bohemian flair to your look. Play with colored frames and tinted lenses for a fun twist on this silhouette. Celebs who work this trend: Lucy Hale, Billie Eilish, Diplo, and Kendall Jenner.

Sunglass Hut Expert Tip: “Square shaped glasses are a perfect homage to the 70’s, a decade of style that we will continue to see trending in the current fashion sphere” says Anna Longoni, Sunglass Hut’s NA Head of Sun Assortment.

4. Hello Logo

Burberry, Price: $254

Fresh takes on old logos.

Sunglass Hut Expert Tip: “Logocentric styles let people showcase their favorite brands loud and proud, creating that perfect “Instagram moment” says Anna Longoni, Sunglass Hut’s NA Head of Sun Assortment.

5. Rainbow

Tory Burch, Price: $201, Valentino, Price: $389

Colors are all that matter this season! Step into the sun sporting your favorite primary color for a statement that shines wherever you go. Feeling extra bold and want to pull off a totally monochromatic outfit? Color coordinating sunnies are the perfect touch to really finish off your look. Celebs who rock this trend: Ciara, Rihanna, Maluma and Lil Nas X.

Sunglass Hut Expert Tip: “Incorporating a colorful accessory into your outfit is a great way to add a playful touch to any look,” says Anna Longoni, Sunglass Hut’s NA Head of Sun Assortment.

6. Dramatic Shapes

Valentino, Price: $430, Miu Miu, Price: $357.60

90’s eyewear is getting a funkier spin this summer. Take flight in exaggerated wing-shaped frames with unique detailing or take a risk with statement making bright hues, ultra-squares and elongated frames. Celebs who rocked this style then and now: Victoria Beckham, Drew Barrymore, Bono, and Paris Hilton.

Sunglass Hut Expert Tip: “This dramatic trend once loved by supermodels and red-carpet regulars in the ’90s is back. Funky styles like exaggerated cat-eyes, ultra-squares, elongated rectangles and large to small circular shapes can all spice up your wardrobe this spring,” says Anna Longoni, Sunglass Hut’s NA Head of Sun Assortment.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip