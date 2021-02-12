Introducing New Brand SER.O.YA And Its First Campaign, Starring Teddy Quinlivan!

Take notes, as we’ve got a new brand for you to put on your radar ASAP! SER.O.YA, the emerging, gender-neutral contemporary brand grounded on social purpose, has unveiled its first collection. Titled Drop One: Meet me at Spring, the wares are modeled by transgender activist and runway regular Teddy Quinlivan.

SER.O.YA’s founder and creative director Ohad Seroya endeavored to create the line—which was conceptualized in the midst of the pandemic!—in order to not just create clothing that could be enjoyed by everyone, but to form an educational space for like-minded individuals focused on positive energy, inclusivity, and powerful storytelling.

How so? Seroya will partner and support a different community with each seasonal drop. For this inaugural offering, the brand will be team up with the nonprofit organization Trans Can Work to connect transgender and gender nonconforming individuals to employment opportunities across the country.

The line of luxe, sustainably-minded separates that bolster confidence is comprised of feminine, masculine and unisex clothing and accessories and comes in sizes XXS – XXL with prices ranging from $75 to $515.

Shop it now on FWRD and see the campaign below:

