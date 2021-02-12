Daily Media: Elle.com’s New Digital Director, Moose Knuckles and Rochas Name Top Designers, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Jessica Roy is now digital director at Elle.com.

2. Rachael Kelley is now director, communications, beauty & style at Dotdash.

3. Kristen Hammond is now executive director, digital content and strategy, fashion events at IMG.

4. Trish Donnelly is now CEO at PVH Americas CEO (overseeing the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands businesses.)

5. Charles de Vilmorin is now creative director at Rochas.

6. Joseph McGee, former design director at Tom Ford and Burberry, is now vice president of women’s design at Moose Knuckles.

7. Terence Bogan is now chief merchant at Moose Knuckles.

8. Tanya Golesic is now women’s president at Michael Kors.

9. Mary Kate McGrath is now chief operating officer at digital media company Some Spider.

10. Alison Lee Cerrilla, Zegna’s celebrity relations manager, is leaving the company.

11. Sophie Russell, vice president at Karla Otto, is leaving the company.

12. Abbey Tozer, account executive at SHADOW, is leaving the company.

13. Nick Corthier is now chief financial officer at Lids.

14. Zoë Levine is now senior PR specialist at Nordstrom.

15. Quin Acciani is now senior director at Small Girls PR.

16. Julia Ryll is now senior account executive on Michele Marie PR’s VIP team. Alexa Brown has also joined the VIP team as an account executive. Cara Zimmerman is now an account executive on Michele Marie PR’s editorial team.

17. Laetitia Hirschy and Ariana Sellefyan have launched Kaaviar PR and Ardevie: a luxury, full-service agency partnership based between New York and Geneva, Switzerland.

Plus!

18. Conti Communications is now representing Guerlain, Flamingo Estate, and Zadig & Voltaire.

19. YaYa Publicity is now representing sustainable jewelry brand S A U L Ė.

20. AZIONE is now representing influencer and creator Tezza.

21. AZIONE is also now representing activewear brand Set Active.

22. Moxie Communications Group is now representing Andie Swim.

23. JONESWORKS is now representing Artsy.

24. The Riviere Agency is now representing FYLI and managing PR for their phygital event for International Women’s Day on March 8.

25. The Riviere Agency is also representing Fllumaè, Oqliq, and CHAANCE for their NYFW digital fashion shows with IMG.

26. The Society Management is now representing artist and model Yumi Nu.

27. Agentry PR and Battalion PR are now representing MDRNST.

28. Chapter 2 is now representing sunglasses brand VUARNET.

