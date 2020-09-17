We challenge you not to ‘chair dance’ while scoping out Christian Cowan’s Spring Summer ’21 offering.

The British designer called upon an array of icons to join him in the video unveiling of the unisex collection. Cowan partnered with “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X on the venture, which will benefit Atlanta’s queer black community through the sale of t-shirts and other merch. (A partnership born when the breakout star wore Cowan’s first ever menswear look at the 2019 VMA Awards.)

The duo were joined in the fashion film by OG supermodels Heidi Klum and Helena Christensen, designer Marc Jacobs, trans model Teddy Quinlivan, intersex model Hanne Gaby, entertainers Amanda Lepore and Violet Chachki, and nightlife queen Susanne Bartsch—among many other musicians, activists, and athletes.

The merch from the collection will be sold on Christian Cowan, with 100% of those proceeds going to a new fund at the Loveland Foundation in Atlanta. As for the ready-to-wear (more like ready to dare!) fashion, it was anything but subdued. Think: ballroom-ready vinyl, feathers, tinsel, liquid-look taffeta—and of course you can’t spell e-x-t-r-a without Swarovski, Swarovski, and more Swarovskis!

“Supporting the queer community is so important to me, but as a small brand, we don’t normally have the ability to donate a lump sum of money like this. Nas and I both saw the opportunity do something incredible together, as personal fans of the work Rachel Cargle does with the Loveland Foundation, it felt like a natural partnership. We are excited to be able to start a specific fund for black queer youth in the Atlanta community,” Cowan said in a release.

We can’t wait to see what fashion innovators rock some of the emerging young designer’s looks when red carpets, eventually, come back.

See the collection below:

