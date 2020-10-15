Media

Selby Drummond Leaves Snapchat For New Role As Bumble’s Chief Brand Officer

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Selby Drummond (BFA)

Snapchat’s global head of fashion and beauty and instantly-recognizable glamazon Selby Drummond has a new gig. The street style fixture is headed to Bumble as chief brand officer.

The Vogue alum shared the news on Instagram, joking that it was a great excuse to “get back out there onto the dating apps without my husband being able to give me a hard time.” But on a more serious note, added that she is “thrilled and humbled” to join powerhouse CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd at the dating, friendship, and networking app.

“I have so admired how the mission has created a brand that stands up for women in this world, and I can’t wait to dive in,” New York City-native Drummond said. On the team, she will join actresses and television producers Erin and Sara Foster, who have served as heads of creative for Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz since 2017.

Selby Drummond, Sara Foster, Steven Dubb (BFA.com)

Before she landed her major role at Snapchat in October 2018, Drummond spent eight years at Vogue, including a position on the masthead as accessories and special projects director. She is currently involved in several projects and initiatives—including Aurora James’ 15 Percent Pledge and M3 Ventures—in an advisory or board member capacity. She quietly began her new role at Bumble earlier this month.

Bon chance! 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

You may also like

The Foster Sisters Are Finally Fashion Designers

All 26 Vogue Editions to Unite for...

Bumble Puts a 2020 Spin on Fashion’s...

The Daily Hosts a Blowout Influencer Bash...

Sally Singer Is Leaving Vogue After Nearly...

Prada Heads to Japan, Snapchat Launches Dynamic...

Kim Kardashian Addresses Photog Scandal, Alibaba Adds...

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Massive Fan Club Toasts...

UPDATED: Noor Tagouri “Heartbroken and Devastated” After...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X