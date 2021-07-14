Say Hello To NYFW’s New Venue—608 Fifth Avenue!

Hello Midtown! Today it was announced that, for the first time ever, Fifth Avenue will become a home to New York Fashion Week shows. In a release, the Fifth Avenue Association revealed details about the district’s new three-story venue, which will serve as a home to runway shows come September and beyond.

Located at 608 Fifth Avenue, between East 48th and 49th Streets (conveniently across from shopping meccas Saks Fifth Avenue and Rockefeller Center!), the venue will be transformed into a runway and presentation space, boasting state-of-the-art lighting, staging, and sound. As for what brands or designers will activate or present there from September 8-12, time will tell.

Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, warmly welcomed the new venue into the fold. “This September’s New York Fashion Week promises to amplify the immense creativity of the American fashion industry,” he said. “New York City is not only an evergreen inspiration to our talented designers but also the ideal setting for the week. CFDA welcomes Fifth Avenue, with its storied history of providing a home to so many iconic fashion brands, to NYFW.”

The release added that the new location is open to inquiries, bookings, and sponsorship opportunities—and for those interested to reach out to Christina Neault, Fifth Avenue’s fashion programming director.

Watch this space!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.