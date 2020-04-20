10 Skincare Experts to Follow for Tips and Tricks to Help You Come Out of Quarantine Glowing

Life as we knew it is currently on pause, but our skincare needs carry on! Here are some of the experts we’re following right now — from dermatologists, to plastic surgeons, skincare consultants, estheticians, and more — who are full of useful advice and product recommendations to keep our skin looking and feeling its best.

1. Dr. Lara Devgan

A quarantine skin reboot is probably something each of us could really use right now, Dr. Devgan is a top board certified plastic surgeon and founder of luxury grade medical skincare line Dr Devgan Scientific Beauty. She recommends using these four products available from her skincare line to improve your overall skin quality and texture.

2. Joanna Czech

“Have you been Czeched?” A favorite amongst the A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kadarshian, Phillip Lim, Anna Wintour (and the list goes on), Joanna Czech is a celebrated esthetician, founder of Czech List, and skincare advisor for La Mer. In this video Joanna talks about the importance of adding a face massage as a step in your skin care routine and shows the exact technique to follow and tools to use to get the maximum benefits.

3. Dr Shereene Idriss

For all the skincare advise, you simply need to do yourself a favor and follow Shreene Idriss’s Instagram account, where the board-certified dermatologist with specialization in facial aesthetics and rejuvenation, hosts a #PILLOWTALKDERM chat with her followers every evening, addressing all beauty concerns from acne to skin sagging to rosacea to product recommendations and more. It is safe to say with all the excessive washing of hands, we all are facing one problem and that is dry hands, she recommends a few products for this on the Covid Skincare highlight bubble on her Instagram page .

4. Dr Kiran Sethi

If you are battling zits or annoying acne at the moment, Dr. Kiran, a dermatologist and skin specialist, has a simple and easy tip to help you get rid of it. Her page is a good one to follow for “Lock Down Skincare” recommendations. She also talks about DIY glow masks made from ingredients found in your fridge.

5. Dr Barabara Sturm

As an aesthetics doctor, Barbara Sturm is widely renowned for her anti-inflammatory philosophy and her non surgical anti-aging skin treatments. Dr Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics product range is the amalgamation of scientifically-driven aesthetic medicine and nature’s reparative contributions. Dr Sturm, along with Emma Roberts, will be hosting Skin School, a 60 minute digital master class to talk about all things skin related, so be sure to tune in for this one.

6. Susan Yara

Beauty blogger and founder of Mixed Makeup, Susan Yara has the perfect skincare routine to follow if you have oily skin. She lists products to use in this step by step night time routine tutorial video.

7. Dr Claire Chang

No better time than right now to reach your skin goals and follow that step-by-step routine you never had the time for. Dr Chang, who is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, specializing in laser treatments, facial, body contouring and injectable treatments, gives you the complete low down with products (that are pregnancy friendly) and steps for your morning skincare routine to get that glow.

8. Dr Melissa K Levin

Under eyes are a cause of concern for many as it is a delicate and sensitive skin area, which tends to show the first signs of aging. Dr Melissa Levin Entière talks about under eye care products to use and inclusion of a jade roller that can help to temporarily address puffy eyes and also is a relaxing addition to your self care routine.

9. Caroline Hirons

U.K.-based esthetician, skincare activist, and brand consultant, Caroline Hirons takes a deep dive in this IGTV video discussing all things “retinols.” Watch this informative video and have all your retinol-related questions answered from this expert, who also has a book releasing this June called SkinCare: The Ultimate No-nonsense Guide.

10. Dr Fatima Fahs

If rosacea is a cause of concern for you, dermatology resident Dr. Fahs talks about the myths and facts about the skin condition and recommends a few over the counter products to use, on her Instagram page @dermy_doctor.

