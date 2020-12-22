Editor’s Pick: Ikonick Women Collection

What: Brighten up your surroundings—and your day—with an uplifting and mood-boosting piece of artwork from Ikonick. The duo behind the successful art company has now launched a range designed for and inspired by the powerhouse females whom they’ve met along the way.

Who: Ikonick’s founders Jeff Cole and Mark Mastandrea looked to the likes of Karena Dawn (co-founder, Tone it Up),

Seema Bansal Chadha (co-founder, Venus ET Fleur), Kara Goldin (founder, Hint Water), Chiney Ogwumike (ESPN commentator and athlete), and Amina Belouizdad (co-CEO of Reserve PS) for inspiration, guidance, and ideas when conceptualizing the new offering. As a result, the artworks feature empowering mantras and motifs to keep you focused and inspired on your own journey.

Why: The premise of the company makes total sense: making beautiful artwork for your home or office space both affordable and attainable. It’s no wonder that the brand has grown from strength to strength and has such a large following—including an audience of almost half a million on Instagram, and counting!

How much: from $90

Where: ikonick.com/collections/women