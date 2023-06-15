Turn your phone on DND and get the popcorn going—Bravo’s Project Runway returns tonight for an All-Stars reunion brimming with contestants from seasons one through 19. Airing tonight at 8PM with a special two-part premiere, this installment has been described as “energizing and electrifying” and promises “twists and turns.” Last night, the Daily’s executive fashion director Freya Drohan moderated a panel with judges Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth and mentor Christian Siriano at the 92NY on the Upper East Side to get the low-down on what we’re in store for.

This time around, 14 contestants from the more than 300 that have competed so far, are coming back for their shot at the $250,000 prize and a career-launching CFDA mentorship. The designers in the mix are:

Brittany Allen (Austin, TX), Season 18

Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Philadelphia, PA), Season 19

Laurence Basse (Los Angeles, CA), Season 15

Fabio Costa (Belo Horizonte, Brazil), Season 10

Bishme Cromartie (Los Angeles, CA), Season 17

Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie (Nashville, TN), Season 3

Mila Hermanovski (Los Angeles, CA), Season 7

Rami Kashou (Brooklyn, NY), Season 4

Viktor Luna (Los Angeles, CA), Season 9

Korto Momolu (Little Rock, AR), Season 5

Nora Pagel (Metuchen, NJ), Season 1

Kara Saun (Los Angeles, CA), Season 1

Hester Sunshine (Brooklyn, NY), Season 17

Anna Yinan Zhou (San Francisco, CA), Season 19

Joining Maxwell and Welteroth on judging duty is once again Nina Garcia, and guest judges over the course of the season include Alicia Silverstone, Billy Porter, Zac Posen, Stacey Bendet, Wes Gordon, Lena Waithe, Law Roach, Paulina Porizkova, Steven Kolb, Batsheva Hay, and many more.

Challenges promise to be juicy and drama filled—including one instance where contestants must recreate a look based off the outfit that originally got them eliminated from the show. Ouch! As for one of the most hotly-anticipated challenges, that will see a uniform refresh for the cast of Below Deck…because we sure love a Bravo-universe crossover!

Watch the trailer below, and tune in to the new episode tonight!

