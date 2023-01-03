Patti Smith Pays Tribute To Dame Vivienne Westwood, V Launches A New Mag, An Award For Naeem Khan, And More!

Patti Smith dedicates song to the late Vivienne Westwood during Brooklyn concert

From one ’70s high priestess of punk to another: Patti Smith paid tribute to late designer, activist, and fashion industry stalwart Dame Vivienne Westwood at her recent performance in New York. Westwood passed away aged 81 in London on December 29, prompting an outcry of mourning from the countless designers, editors, musicians, creatives, politicians, and activists she had influenced during her lengthy career. Smith, 76, performed Redondo Beach from her debut album Horses in her honor at the gig, stating: “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.” RIP.

Say hello to Mini V

Good things come in little packages! In something we can file under “things we love to see,” the V & V Man editorial family has added to their stable with the launch of a new print edition. Mini V has landed with cover star Ever Anderson, who plays Wendy Darling in the upcoming live action movie, Peter Pan & Wendy. And if she looks familiar, it may be because she’s the spitting image of her mom, actress and supermodel Milla Jovovich (her dad is English filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson.) The new title also boasts an additional cover, with the modeling industry’s rising stars Olivia Petersen, Junior, and Rachel Thabior, and features accessories by your younger self’s beloved mall brand Claire’s throughout. You can order your copy of the premiere issue right here.

Naeem Khan to receive The National Arts Club’s 2023 Medal of Honor

Mumbai-born, New York City-based designer Naeem Khan has been announced as the recipient of the 2023 Medal of Honor, as The National Arts Club plans to recognize his achievements in fashion. The honor will be bestowed in tandem with Khan’s 20th anniversary of his namesake label. The designer will be celebrated during a dinner and reception at The National Arts Club mansion on Gramercy Park on January 20 and the program will include remarks by legendary model Pat Cleveland, author Colin Cowie, and Bergdorf Goodman’s SVP of the fashion office, Linda Fargo. With this recognition, Khan follows in the footsteps of the likes of Patricia Field, Iris Apfel, Carolina Herrera, Narciso Rodriguez, Anna Sui, and Valerie Steele.

Kate Hudson, Sara Foster, and more flock to Aspen for the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship finals

Many celebs were spotted on the snowy slopes of Aspen over the holidays, including Kate Hudson, Shaun White, Kate Bock, and Sara Foster, who all joined the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship finals to support team St. Regis, captained by St. Regis Connoisseur Nacho Figueras. The annual event was hosted by the Aspen Valley Polo Club and saw Glass Onion star Hudson and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa cheering on the players from the sidelines in the St. Regis VIP tent along with other VIPS such as Hilary Rhoda, Rebel Wilson, Tommy Haas, Delfina Blaquier, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts global brand leader George Fleck and Aspen Valley Polo Club owners Marc and Melissa Ganzi.

