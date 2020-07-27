O: The Oprah Magazine to Cease Regular Print Edition with December Issue

O no! O: The Oprah Magazine will be ending in December after 20 years, but will live on digitally. Staffers got the news on Friday. “I’m proud of this team and what we have delivered to our readers over the past 20 years,” Oprah Winfrey said in a statement. “I look forward to the next step in our evolution.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, O: The Oprah Magazine had a paid circulation of 2.2 million as of 2020, with a print audience of 10 million.

Hearst released a statement about the future of the title: “The print frequency beyond the December 2020 issue is being evaluated, with more details to come. This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content. We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally-centric.”

O was a joint venture between Winfrey’s Harpo Inc. and Hearst Magazines. The magazine covers style, food, culture and health with the mantra, “Live Your Best Life.” The most popular issue yearly is their annual Favorite Things, which is a list of the gifts Winfrey is loving the most each year ranging from espresso machines to electric corkscrew wine openers.

The news has nothing to do with the recent resignation of Hearst Magazines president, Troy Young, who resigned on Thursday after allegations of sexist and lewd remarks at the company.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.