Shop Décor Straight From the NYFW Runways, Thanks to Lowe’s

by Freya Drohan
Lowe's x NYFW (Courtesy)

Leave it to Lowe’s to have our homes looking as chic as our umm, virtual front row outfits this NYFW.

The home improvement store collaborated with three of New York fashion’s brightest stars—Jason Wu, Rebecca Minkoff, and Christian Siriano—on shoppable curated edits. The very same offerings, now available to shop, will actually appear on the designers’ outdoor runways/presentations next week.

The selections were inspired by things near and dear to each designer’s heart.

Wu’s picks were inspired by Tulum, his home away from home. His edit features elements and products add a tropical flair and bring the outdoors in, including plant-based materials such as the bamboo.

(courtesy)

Minkoff’s selects pay homage to her beloved surroundings in New York City. From tassels to texture, her offering is all about unexpected details and more, more, more!

(courtesy)

And meanwhile, Siriano opted to select pieces which add touches of glamour to everyday life. Think: unique accent pieces, such as pentagonal cubes that can be used on a coffee table or desk, and metallic-threaded pillows.

(courtesy)

For more, see Lowes.com/NYFW.

