For Fall 2020, Net-a-Porter enlisted six real women in six cities across the globe, each with a distinctive sense of personal style. As fashion brands have had to go back to the drawing board to conceptualize and execute how to create their campaigns, Net-a-Porter was drawn to the idea of highlighting how we are connected now more than ever; no matter how far apart we are.

The global campaign, which emulates a street style vibe, brought together ’90s supermodel and skincare entrepreneur Kirsty Hume (in L.A.), artist Cassandra Buckman (in Costa Rica), model and writer Alejandra Smits (in Barcelona), Soma Kim a DJ (in Seoul, South Korea), artist and photographer Tony Gum (in Cape Town), and Jameela Elfaki, the editor in chief and photographer of AZEEMA magazine, who is based in London.

Watch Elfaki’s story about her approach to fashion, as influenced by her neighborhood, below.

Of course, while the women are the stars, the best of Fall fashion is front and center too.

The campaign highlights key trends and sure-to-sell-out pieces from the most popular brands of the day, including Khaite, Isabel Marant, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Alessandra Rich, and Gabriela Hearst.

Scroll through for some of our favorite looks. In the meantime, you’ll find us *adding to cart.*

