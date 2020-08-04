While many questions remained unanswered when it comes to the effect of the pandemic on restaurant owners across the country, one restaurateur has taken time during this unexpected world event to reflect on his business as a whole.

For most restaurants, lately, the overwhelming question is, will we survive this? But for Mexico native and serial restaurant entrepreneur Santiago Perez Suarez, the coronavirus pandemic has given him fresh perspective as he continues to run his restaurants and additionally prepare for the debut of a new location in Los Angeles.

“The pandemic made us rethink our business model. Restaurants are meant to be full, both to generate enough revenue to pay expenses and to create an ambiance,” Perez says. “This has given us time to challenge assumptions we have always had about the business and to explore new opportunities.”

In New York especially, while his flagship restaurant Cosme is still closed due to government mandates, Perez’s other New York restaurant, Atla is open for business with outdoor dining on their patio.

Offering a fresh, upscale Mexican dining experience, one thing Perez is adamant about across all of his restaurants is, dismantling stereotypes about Mexican cuisine.

Despite Mexican restaurants’ reputation for their cheap, greasy food, Perez introduces a new side of the culture—one that incorporates a high end dining experience enriched by high-quality ingredients, fresh produce and meats all infused with authentic Mexican culture.

“A lot of elements of the Mexican culture are often misinterpreted,” says Perez. “This leaves a big window of opportunity in the hospitality and restaurant space.”

Perez looks forward to another opportunity where he will be able to share a distinctively different Mexican dining experience with the debut of Damian, his first restaurant in California, nestled in the Arts District of Los Angeles. This prime location will neighbor Arts District favorite hotspots like Soho House’s Soho Warehouse as well as the esteemed Italian restaurant, Bestia.

Even with pandemic-induced restrictions on restaurant dining, Damian will offer a gorgeous outdoor dining experience via a Spanish hacienda-like patio that makes up more than half of the restaurant’s space. With capability to adapt and modify the business model in light of social distancing requirements and coronavirus mandates, Damian promises one of Los Angeles’ first high-end Mexican dining experiences. Perez looks forward to its opening in September of this year.

But above all, Perez savors the opportunity to facilitate community and culture once again, after months of isolation across the country. Though many patrons seem eager to get back to “normal” life again, yet wary of the risks of spreading the virus, Damian offers peace of mind as well as a premium dining experience.

“I believe adaptability is what counts these days,” Perez says. “ Through the pandemic, as time passed, we were able to assess different situations and really think about the values we stand for.”

Presented by T1

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.