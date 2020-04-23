7 Delicious and Easy-to-Make Quarantine Cocktail Recipes

Our last cocktail roundup was possibly a bit too aspirational for the typical home mixologist — who has homemade red current syrup just lying around? — so this time, we’re keeping things a bit more manageable with 7 delicious cocktail recipes you can create with items easily found in your kitchen or at your local grocery store/liquor store. Enjoy!

1. Skinny Mangorita

A classic margarita is always a good choice, but adding a slight punch to it with a mango flavored tequila, sounds beyond delicious, the “Mangorita” is a very quick and easy cocktail to put together.

Ingredients:

2oz YaVe Mango Tequila

.5oz Mango Nectar

1oz Margarita Mix

Lime Juice

Splash of Soda Water

Method: Combine all ingredients. Add salted rim and strain ingredients into a glass with ice along with an orange wedge to garnish.



2. Broken Flower

A refreshing twist to the good old vodka soda, this smooth cocktail made with Broken Shed vodka has no added sugar, is gluten and GMO free, so for all you vodka lovers out there this divine tasting vodka can also simply be enjoyed on the rocks.

Ingredients:

1 part Broken Shed Vodka

1 part Soda Water

A few drops of Elderflower Liqueur

Cucumber

Method: Pour the vodka with soda water, add a drop or two of elderflower liqueur. Serve over ice with cucumber to garnish.

3. Brooklyn Burro

A perfect zesty combination of rum and pineapple juice, with a whiff of ginger, adding luscious flavor to the drink, this cocktail is a ten on ten on the scale of yumminess.

Ingredients:

2oz Bacardi Superior

1/2 oz ginger syrup (see below)

1/2 oz Pineapple Juice

1/2 oz Lime Juice

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Soda Water

Garnish with Lime wheel

Method: Combine all the ingredients except the soda water in a mixing tin filled with ice, and shake until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a lime wheel and ginger candy.

Ginger Syrup:

Wash the ginger root before running it through a juicer. Combine the sugar and ginger juice in a small saucepan over medium-low heat and whisk until the sugar dissolves. Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Note: If you don’t have a juicer at home, muddle several chunks of ginger with a ½ ounce of simple syrup in a cocktail shaker before adding remaining ingredients.

4. La Paloma

Cinco de Mayo is not too far away, and pre drinks can start maybe this weekend? A practice round is probably needed to perfect your mixology skills, so start by making this divine fruity flavored tequila based cocktail.

Ingredients:

2oz Tequila Partida Blanco

1oz Grapefruit Juice (preferably freshly squeezed)

1/2 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

A dash of Grapefruit Soda

Method: Shake and strain into a highball glass over ice, add soda, and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

5. Two Chicks Cocktails

It really could not get easier than this, delicious cocktails in a can with so many different flavors to choose from, so whether you are in the mood for gin, vodka, whiskey or tequila, Two Chicks Cocktails has you covered.

6. Owls Brew

Tea time just got a lot more exciting with this range of tasty spiked teas by Owls Brew, made with real ingredients and freshly brewed tea, these are all things delicious – we are loving the English Breakfast Lime and Lemon boozy drink.

7. Aperol Spritz

The absolute must have boozy brunch cocktail Aperol Spritz can not be forgotten, even if brunches at our favorite restaurants feel like a distant dream now, let this delicious drink make up for all that we are currently missing while in quarantine, sip away into happiness (responsibly of course).

Ingredients:

2 oz Aperol

2 oz Prosecco

Splash of Soda

Slice of orange to garnish

Method: In a glass full of ice, add equal parts Aperol and Prosecco. Add a splash of soda and garnish with orange slice and voila it’s ready.

