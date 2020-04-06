Why Lais Riberio Is Feeling Grateful During Self-Isolation

Today’s “Cabin Fever Diaries” checks in with Women Model Management stunner, Lais Riberio, who is spending lockdown with her family on the West Coast.

Where are you right now and who you are you with?

I’m in LA with my fiancé, son, mom and sister.

Have you learned anything new about yourself since social distancing?

I don’t think it’s necessarily new, but I realized that I really love to be around people and host people at my home and make memories together over delicious food and drinks.

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

Everything! I am used to being a working mom so not running around from work to my son’s school and activities is a big change.

View this post on Instagram Cozy saturday vibes #stayhome #revolvearoundthehouse @revolve x @songofstyle A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Mar 28, 2020 at 6:49pm PDT

What are you doing to decompress?

I’m making sure to do at home workouts and listen to some Brazilian music.

How are you staying active?

Apart from at home workouts I have also been playing spike ball in our back yard as it is so much fun and gets everyone going.

What is the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since distancing?

Talking to myself sometimes.

What are you most anxious about?

I’m most anxious about making sure my son is mentally and emotionally handling this OK.

What have you been watching on TV?

I’m catching up on a lot of shows that I haven’t had a chance to watch. Currently I’m watching Stranger Things with my son.

How has the experience changed your outlook?

I appreciate my life so much more. I have the joy and privilege of being able to see the world through work and living a very comfortable lifestyle. I recognize that many people around the world don’t have that opportunity and I feel incredibly grateful.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.