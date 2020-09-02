Caffé Dante has been a mainstay in New York City for years and has been touted No. 1 World’s Best Bar. The Daily Summer checked in with owner Linden Pride to get the scoop on the new cocktails they released this season, their Hamptons activities, and the newly opened Dante West Village location.

What can you tell us about your newest location, Dante West Village?

The goal at Caffé Dante was always to pay homage to its roots as a historically Italian neighborhood café, while offering consistency in quality and innovation to those who walk through the door. At Dante West Village, we honor the same values of those on MacDougal Street, yet our focus is on the wood fire grill and the charcoal oven, serving simple, beautiful seafood and celebrating coastal European influences. Instead of taking a deep dive into the Negroni cocktail and its myriad variations, we are instead exploring the possibilities of where to take both the spritz and the martini—two drinks that we’re extremely passionate about, and they perfectly complement the cuisine.

How have you brought Dante to the Hamptons this summer?

This summer, we’ve been doing biweekly deliveries of our bottled cocktails to the Hamptons, plus we just wrapped up a monthlong collaboration with Moby’s in East Hampton.

What was the inspiration behind the aperitiki summer cocktails?

The aperitiki cocktails blend together aperitif and tiki—two of our favorite styles of summer drinking. The summer 2020 cocktail specifically was inspired by one of the greatest dining experiences I have ever had. I was eating Isan cuisine on the streets of Bangkok, in searing heat, accompanied by a glass of Thai drinking vinegar. The balance of acidity and flavor was remarkable and so incredibly refreshing. When developing the summer cocktail for the outdoor dining season of 2020, I wanted to tie in those wonderful flavors of pineapple drinking vinegar made by Andy Ricker, with artisan smoky mescal, the fragrance of Lillet Rose, and the natural acidity of fresh passion fruit. The drink is dry, refreshing, and completely tantalizing.

What’s in store for Dante in the upcoming months?

We’re beginning to offer more ways to bring Dante into people’s homes, including the launch of our own coffee blend, signature Dante candles, curated playlists, birthday party cocktail packs, and more. We have some exciting collaborations, like one with a major sporting event, in the works!

