Vrai teams up with Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

As if years of curating jaw-dropping looks for celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins, and Gwen Stefani wasn’t enough, renowned stylist duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn have a new project under their belts. The pair have teamed up with sustainable jewelry brand VRAI on a new unisex collection, aptly titled VRAI x RandM. The 12-piece line contains a range of rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets—boasting zero-carbon emission diamonds and recycled gold, no less—that are inspired by Zangardi and Haenn’s own go-to accessories. From a clustered gemstone necklace to a sleek signet ring, you can shop the new collection now on VRAI’s website.

Oliver Peoples launches new collaboration with Frère

Oliver Peoples has just tapped Davidson Petit-Frère, tailor for stars like Jay-Z and Will Smith through his namesake brand, for an exclusive eyewear collection. Launching today, the collab features a range of sharp, minimalist designs—much like Petit-Frère’s signature suiting—in a palette that includes olive green, mauve, and deep blue. The campaign for the collection is similarly sleek. Styled by Zerina Akers and lensed by Dennis Leupold, it features Petit-Frère and Jasmine Tookes posing by the pool and terrace of an especially modern apartment. Consider all of these styles at the top of our summer wishlists! You can shop the collection now on Oliver Peoples’ website.

Tommy Hilfiger and Stevie Gee launch European micro-capsule line

Tommy’s going abroad! Tommy Hilfiger has just collaborated with London-based artist Stevie Gee on a limited-edition capsule collection for his ongoing artistic project, Tommy’s Drop Shop. Gee’s colorful psychedelic graphics are splashed across gender-neutral short- and long-sleeved T-shirts and hoodies, perfect for all your summer lounging moments. You can shop Gee’s Drop 3 collection, exclusive to Europe, now on Tommy’s website.

Valentino’s pre-Fall 2021 collection gets the royal treatment

Valentino’s new pre-Fall collection is nothing short of regal. Following a viral couture show earlier this year, the Italian brand has returned in maximalist force for the midsummer season. Shot in Rome by Pierpaolo Piccioli himself, the portrait-style lookbook features sequined sweatshirts, elegantly embroidered coats, and a range of studded handbags (plus flats and pumps). It’s clear that later this year, detailed separates with a punky edge are on the menu—and we’re ready to be served!

Girls5Eva (finally!) drops on Peacock

What if your favorite ’90s girl group reunited years after their heyday for a major musical comeback? And no, we’re not just talking about the Spice Girls—we’re talking about Girls5Eva, the latest comedy from Peacock. Girls5Eva follows an American girl group—Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell—reuniting years after their one-hit-wonder fame to achieve their dreams of being global superstars. The long-awaited show’s release couldn’t be more timely—after all, the Spice Girls are reportedly set to film a “Spice World” sequel for their 25th anniversary, according to Dazed! While that release will have to wait, all eight episodes of Girls5Eva are currently available to stream on Peacock.

Was Meghan Markle paid $700k for her kid’s book?

Meghan Markle: actress, duchess, and…children’s book author? If rumors are to be believed, Markle has reportedly received a $700,000 advance for her first kid’s picture book, “The Bench,” according to Page Six. Though the sum is unconfirmed, Markle’s sure to receive a large payday for the title when it comes out in June—after all, the book is already a top-ranking pre-order in Amazon’s “Children’s Books” section.

