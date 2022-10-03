Must-visit & New Atlanta Apparel Showrooms To Check Out In October

It’s almost time! The October installment of Atlanta Apparel is coming in hot. From Tuesday, October 11-Saturday, October 15, the all-encompassing fashion discovery event returns to AmericasMart Atlanta, and this time around, over 30 new exhibitors are joining in the fun and rounding out a total of 350+ (!!) temporary exhibits. Ahead of your trip down South, we’re bringing you the intel you need. Next up, here’s a look at some must-visit showrooms to add to your list.

Hobo

Handbag purveyor Hobo, adored by influencers far and wide, will be unveiling its newly expanded showroom on Floor 8 during the market. Expect satchels, crossbody bags, totes, clutches, backpacks, and, indeed, pretty much anything you can carry your precious cargo around in; all hand-crafted in supple, soft leather.

Community Service

Coming to Floor 9, Community Service showroom brings together a roster that includes sustainable LA-based brand Amente, vegan-friendly fashion from LBLC The Label, ethical pieces by LAmade Clothing, Indian-meets-Californian brand Raga, eco-friendly luxury line dRA, NYC-born brand Gilner Farrar, husband and wife-ran label The Odells, and more.

Scarlett Showroom

On Floor 9, multi-brand Scarlett Showroom is set to expand, adding to its crowd pleasing selection which includes the brands Generation Love, 27 Miles, and CHRLDR.

Gentle Fawn

Keep your eyes peeled on Floor 11. Inspired by the West Coast, Vancouver-born Gentle Fawn is a go-to for sumptuously comfortable pieces ideal for chilling in, without sacrificing style.

Mignonne Gavigan

It’s almost holiday party season, which means statement and sparkly accessories are a must. Plan your buy accordingly and hot foot it to Mignonne Gavigan’s expanded presence on Floor 11 for stand-out-from-the-crowd earrings, necklaces, hair accessories, and more.

