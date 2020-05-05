Model Citizens Are Feeding New York Healthcare Workers

Brendon Beck and his business partner Derek Orell have found a way to help New Yorkers and keep their catering business, Beck and Call, alive during the Coronavirus pandemic. In late March they launched #FEEDTHOSEWHOAREFIGHTING, a campaign to fund independent local restaurants and feed frontline workers throughout the city. Every day they prepare and deliver 100+ meals to hospitals and first responders. Beck and Orell set up a GoFund fundraiser, which has raised almost $25,000 in donations and has helped deliver 2,000 meals.

“It was a way for us to keep our business afloat while making a small difference to these healthcare workers,” Beck tells The Daily. “We were able to give something to them like a simple meal so they could take a break and not have to worry about finding food for themselves. I don’t even know the word to describe the feeling it gave me. They were so grateful. I knew we had to keep doing it.”

The first meal donations went to Woodhull hospital in Brooklyn on March 29th and they’ve since expanded to include Colombia, Elmhurst, Mt. Sinai, New York Presbyterian, and NYU Langone hospitals, as well as first responders.

The former models enlisted friends such as Martha Hunt, Sean O’Pry, and Chad White to promote the GoFund fundraiser on their social media channels. To donate and learn more click HERE.

