Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

What celeb revealed she burned down her gym this week?
Britney Spears posted a video on Instagram from inside her home gym, a room she has not been in for about six months, since she burnt it down with a couple of mismanaged candles. Spears made the casual reveal on her IGTV before launching into a workout video, showing her fans what she does to stay in shape during quarantine.
What designer called Anna Wintour "meaningless" on Instagram this week?
New York designer Ralph Rucci took to Instagram over the weekend to show his support for friend Andre Leon Talley and drag Vogue EIC Anna Wintour, referring to her as “the British woman who works at Vogue” and praising ALT for speaking openly about her “personal evil and destruction” in his new memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, available September 8, 2020.
What house pulled out of Paris Fashion Week?
“Conscious of the current circumstance and its waves of radical change, Saint Laurent has decided to take control of its pace and reshape its schedule,” the brand said in a statement released this morning. “Now more than ever, the brand will lead its own rhythm, legitimating the value of time and connecting with people globally by getting closer to them in their own space and lives. With this strategy firmly in place, Saint Laurent will not present its collections in any of the pre-set schedules of 2020. Saint Laurent will take ownership of its calendar and launch its collections following a plan conceived with an up-to-date perspective, driven by creativity.”
Who is the beloved editor leaving NYC for LA?
Phillip Picardi, former Out and teenVOGUE editor and founder of Them, is leaving New York City for Los Angeles. His husband, an ER doctor, has a new job, so he and Picardi will head out in the coming weeks, not to return for a long, long time.
What was Gigi Hadid's big news this week?
She's expecting a baby with Zayn Malik.
Share your Results:
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.