Danielle Bernstein Is Using Her Massive Platform To Help Others

WeWoreWhat’s Danielle Bernstein is using her sizable influence to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past 2 months she and her team have created charitable initiatives that have made an impact on several communities and helped dozens of businesses make much needed sales.

Last week, Bernstein launched the Instagram platform, WeGaveWhat, which is aiming to give organization and small businesses help. What they’ve accomplished so far is incredibly impressive: Shop WeWoreWhat Swim has donated $30K to the Food Bank of NY and $7K to the River Fund NY. ShopWeWoreWhat Overalls Launch X Help Mask a Hero donated 19,000 masks and distributed them to hospitals in New York. WeWoreWhat also teamed up with artist Sara Sidari to create a coloring book where 100% of the proceeds went directly to the River Fund, which brought in another $10K. Other initiatives include posting free sponsored shoutouts posting job opening and raising awareness about mental health apps.

Their website WeGaveWhat is coming soon. Bernstein recently posted on Instagram: “Although all this started as a response to COVID-19, our efforts won’t end when it’s over. Our work is only just beginning.”

