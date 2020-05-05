Danielle Bernstein Is Using Her Massive Platform To Help Others

WeWoreWhat’s Danielle Bernstein is using her sizable influence to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past 2 months she and her team have created charitable initiatives that have made an impact on several communities and helped dozens of businesses make much needed sales.
Last week, Bernstein launched the Instagram platform, WeGaveWhat, which is aiming to give organization and small businesses help. What they’ve accomplished so far is incredibly impressive: Shop WeWoreWhat Swim has donated $30K to the Food Bank of NY and $7K to the River Fund NY. ShopWeWoreWhat Overalls Launch X Help Mask a Hero donated 19,000 masks and distributed them to hospitals in New York. WeWoreWhat also teamed up with artist Sara Sidari to create a coloring book where 100% of the proceeds went directly to the River Fund, which brought in another $10K. Other initiatives include posting free sponsored shoutouts posting job opening and raising awareness about mental health apps.
Their website WeGaveWhat is coming soon. Bernstein recently posted on Instagram: “Although all this started as a response to COVID-19, our efforts won’t end when it’s over. Our work is only just beginning.”
View this post on Instagram
Today is #GivingTuesdayNow, a “global day of giving and unity as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.” If you’re interested in donating, here are a few amazing initiatives started by members of our WeGaveWhat community 🤍 @garmentdistrictforgowns is a group of independent professionals in the fashion industry making reusable medical gowns for healthcare workers. NYC hospitals are running low on supplies and some frontline workers are being forced to use garbage bags as protective gear. Link to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/garment-district-for-gowns-covid19-support-fund @fuelthefightNYC supports local NYC restaurants by purchasing and delivering meals to doctors and nurses on the frontlines. Link to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fuel-the-fight-nyc @bloomingrosepreschool is a preschool in Portland, Oregon started and run by two twin sisters, Remy and Sofia. They’ve temporarily had to close their two locations because of COVID-19 and don’t know if they’ll be able to reopen. Link to donate: gf.me/u/xuddqf @makinlemonadestand is a virtual lemonade stand for Gen Z’ers. They have raised over $66k for the @cdcfound, @directrelief and @feedingamerica and have gotten hundreds of students to participate! Link to donate: https://www.makinlemonadefund.com/
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.