5 Facial Cleansing & Skincare Tools to Buy Right Now

A word of advice often recommended by skincare experts to our keep skin clean and free of breakouts is to “make it a habit to avoid touching your face,” which rings true now more than ever. Washing our hands (ALL THE TIME) and not touching our faces has become a rule of thumb and way of life going forward. Here is a list of skincare cleansing brushes and tools that we recommend to take your daily cleansing routine to the next level.

1. Anisa Cleansing Brush

Love everything about this cleansing brush! It pairs perfectly with all kinds of cleansers such as exfoliating, cream, gel, foaming and more. Also, the brush finder feature on the Anisa Beauty website makes pairing and finding the right brush for your skincare and make up needs a piece of cake.

2. PMD Clean Pro Silver

A fabulous addition to your skincare routine, the PMD Clean Pro Silver is great for DEEP cleaning your skin, breaking down oil and dirt from within the pores at 7,000 vibrations per minute while operating at a perfect frequency, along with leaving your skin fresh and flawless, the device also lift, firms, and tones the skin.

3. Magnitone London First Step Compact Daily Cleansing Brush

So quick and so easy to use – simply say goodbye to breakouts and blemishes, this compact cleansing brush removes oil, dirt and grime within seconds, also is a waterproof device – making it convenient to use whenever you need.

4. Foreo Luna Mini 3

The cleansing results are anything but mini with this little wonder, a facial cleansing massager – simply glide it over your face with your favorite cleanser until the built in timer shuts off, leaving you with beautiful dewy clean skin.

5. Clarisonic Mia Smart Luxe Anti-Aging and Exfoliation Set

From cleansing, sculpting, de-puffing to firming-the Mia Smart set has you covered. It’s an easy step by step process to radiant skin.

