Meet The Six Recipients Of Stitch Fix’s Elevate Program

Extra, extra! The 2022 recipients of Stitch Fix’s Elevate program have been announced. The initiative, created in 2020 to further inclusivity and foster longtime success for entrepreneurs of color, will provide $25,000 in cash to the six chosen brands, as well as money-can’t-buy mentorship from Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake, its CEO Elizabeth Spaulding, or Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel. Furthermore, the designers will also be amplified and have their product sold on Stitch Fix next season—so without further ado, let’s meet the founders!

Besida is a womenswear clothing and accessories brand built on ethical practices. Crafted in the heart of Benin City, Nigeria by skilled local tailors, Besida offers bold prints and effortless cuts inspired by African heritage. The line is known for its multifunctional designs that have endless styling options. Founder Sophia Danner-Okotie embraces sustainable and fair-trade practices to ensure women are always proud to wear the brand.

BruceGlen is an apparel and accessories brand that creates unique pieces in bold, colorful patterns and prints. Based in Los Angeles, founders (and twins!) Bruce and Glen Proctor strive to elicit joy with their electric and conversational pieces. The BruceGlen ready-to-wear collection uses sustainable manufacturing processes and organic materials, with made-to-order items resulting in no unused inventory or fabric.

Edas is a Brooklyn-based accessories brand that delivers feminine, staple accessories that accommodate the everyday, eclectic woman. Sade Mims, founder and creative director, is a multidisciplinary artist who holds a strong interest in art, fashion and beauty and uses her brand to encourage conscious consumption, community building and land preservation.

Gracemade is a faith-driven women’s apparel brand that delivers a fashion-forward interpretation of modesty. Each Gracemade piece is designed and manufactured locally in Los Angeles, using ethical standards with the utmost respect for people, the local community, and the environment. CEO and founder Jasmine Rennie created the brand as a means for women to express their personal style while honoring their values.

Megan Renee is a sustainable women’s contemporary brand created by Megan Smith, designed and produced in Los Angeles. The brand uses deadstock fabric and holds little to no inventory to reduce waste. Megan Renee is known for its bold yet wearable prints which are all digitally printed, using a fraction of the ink and water compared to traditional fabric printing. Megan draws inspiration from her travels around the globe and the strength, confidence and beauty of women.

Taylor Jay is a womenswear line designed with everyday comfort in mind. The collection features elevated basics that can be tailored to fit any style or personality. The brand strives to meld confidence and ease with the use of luxurious fabrics and flattering silhouettes for all shapes and sizes. Taylor Jay, founder and designer, was inspired to create a brand where everyday comfort is far from ordinary.

