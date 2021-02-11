Fashion Week might not be back to its former state just yet, but (as anyone in fashion knows!) the show must go on. The Black in Fashion Council’s NYFW Showroom will return thanks to IMG this season from February 14-17, featuring 12 BIPOC designers.

Showrooms will incorporate clothing, shoes, and accessories from a range of brands such as Chelsea Paris and Marrisa Wilson. The Council’s previous work with last season’s showroom was a critical success, allowing for more designers to be part of the initiative this year.

Lindsay Peoples Wagner, editor in chief of the Cut and co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council (alongside Sandrine Charles) told Vogue: “It is people that really have a great portfolio, a great perspective, and who are really bringing something to the table that feels like it’s breaking through the noise of what’s already out there. We also want to give this opportunity to designers who are really invested and who really care about making sure that their brand is successful and has longevity.”

Below, meet the brands showing their latest collections through the Council’s showroom.

Beads Byaree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beads Byaree (@beadsbyaree)

Nicole Benefield

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Benefield (@nicolebenefield_portfolio)

Marrisa Wilson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARRISA WILSON NY (@marrisawilsonny)

Kendra DuPlantier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KENDRA DUPLANTIER (@kendraduplantier)

Third Crown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THIRD CROWN (@thirdcrown)

EDAS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDAS (@__edas)

House of Aama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Aama (@houseofaama)

Chuks Collins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuks Collins (@iamchukscollins)

Michel Men

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICHEL MEN (@michelmendiary)

Whensmokeclears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whensmokeclears® (@whensmokeclears)

Theophilio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Brooklyn 🇯🇲 (@theophilio)

Chelsea Paris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Paris (@chelseaparisint)

Ps. Check out the full IMG NYFW: The Shows schedule here

