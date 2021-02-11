Fashion Week might not be back to its former state just yet, but (as anyone in fashion knows!) the show must go on. The Black in Fashion Council’s NYFW Showroom will return thanks to IMG this season from February 14-17, featuring 12 BIPOC designers.
Showrooms will incorporate clothing, shoes, and accessories from a range of brands such as Chelsea Paris and Marrisa Wilson. The Council’s previous work with last season’s showroom was a critical success, allowing for more designers to be part of the initiative this year.
Lindsay Peoples Wagner, editor in chief of the Cut and co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council (alongside Sandrine Charles) told Vogue: “It is people that really have a great portfolio, a great perspective, and who are really bringing something to the table that feels like it’s breaking through the noise of what’s already out there. We also want to give this opportunity to designers who are really invested and who really care about making sure that their brand is successful and has longevity.”
Below, meet the brands showing their latest collections through the Council’s showroom.
Beads Byaree
Nicole Benefield
Marrisa Wilson
Kendra DuPlantier
Third Crown
EDAS
House of Aama
Chuks Collins
Michel Men
Whensmokeclears
Theophilio
Chelsea Paris
