Meet the Designers Showing at the Black in Fashion Council’s NYFW Showroom

by Aaron Royce
Fashion Week might not be back to its former state just yet, but (as anyone in fashion knows!) the show must go on.  The Black in Fashion Council’s NYFW Showroom will return thanks to IMG this season from February 14-17, featuring 12 BIPOC designers.

Showrooms will incorporate clothing, shoes, and accessories from a range of brands such as Chelsea Paris and Marrisa Wilson. The Council’s previous work with last season’s showroom was a critical success, allowing for more designers to be part of the initiative this year.

Lindsay Peoples Wagner, editor in chief of the Cut and co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council (alongside Sandrine Charles) told Vogue: “It is people that really have a great portfolio, a great perspective, and who are really bringing something to the table that feels like it’s breaking through the noise of what’s already out there. We also want to give this opportunity to designers who are really invested and who really care about making sure that their brand is successful and has longevity.”

Below, meet the brands showing their latest collections through the Council’s showroom.

Beads Byaree

 

A post shared by Beads Byaree (@beadsbyaree)

Nicole Benefield

Marrisa Wilson

 

A post shared by MARRISA WILSON NY (@marrisawilsonny)

Kendra DuPlantier

 

A post shared by KENDRA DUPLANTIER (@kendraduplantier)

Third Crown

 

A post shared by THIRD CROWN (@thirdcrown)

EDAS

 

A post shared by EDAS (@__edas)

House of Aama

 

A post shared by House of Aama (@houseofaama)

Chuks Collins

 

A post shared by Chuks Collins (@iamchukscollins)

Michel Men

 

A post shared by MICHEL MEN (@michelmendiary)

Whensmokeclears

 

A post shared by Whensmokeclears® (@whensmokeclears)

Theophilio

Chelsea Paris

 

A post shared by Chelsea Paris (@chelseaparisint)

Ps. Check out the full IMG NYFW: The Shows schedule here.
