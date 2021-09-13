Meet The Designers Of The Selects Showroom, Part Two: EYEYE, HANKIM, And WNDERKAMMER

The Selects Showroom represents nine talented Korean designers, bringing their creations to a global audience following New York Fashion Week. Once again, The Daily went behind the scenes with the next generation talent to talk about their new collections and the story so far.

Next up, we chat to Kathleen Kye of EYEYE, Han Kim of HANKIM, and Shin Hye-Young of WNDERKAMMER.

EYEYE

When did you launch your brand?

2017

What themes/fashions do people know you for?

Youthful, comfortable, and everyday outfits with little twist.

Where do you find inspiration for your designs?

From daily life routines, as well as feedback and communication from fans and customers.

What is the key to your brand’s success?

Quality collections that are fun, easy, and wearable with reasonable pricing.

What’s been a highlight for the brand?

Every new season becomes a highlight!

What’s next for the brand?

We will be opening a new flagship store in Seoul this winter!

HANKIM

When did you launch your brand?

2019.

What themes/fashions do people know you for?

HANKIM is a brand that reinterprets the beauty of modern women and develops it in its own way.

Where do you find inspiration for your designs?

For our Spring Summer season, HANKIM aims to express movement. The team sought to capture the different aspects of jumping—from the basic to the extreme.

How do you measure the brand’s success?

When people find our collections and want to wear it, then we know it’s been a successful season.

What’s a new focus?

Fabric development and new silhouettes.

What’s next for the brand?

In this season, Spring Summer ’22, before presenting our collection, we’re present our own art exhibition first to express the theme of collection. We’ll show our research and development with our own artwork. It’s been a very successful way to express and communicate the theme. We believe we will schedule theses art events periodically.

WNDERKAMMER

When did you launch your brand?

2010.

What is the theme of this collection?

This theme is Soft Charisma. Ever since the beginning, I have made clothes that are not too fancy, but that still have charisma in their minimalism.

Where do you find inspiration for your designs?

I’m inspired by what I see, eat, and listen to in my daily life. This collection was inspired by an American painter named Milton Avery, the colors he used, and his simplified expression.

What is the key to your brand’s success?

Focusing on what women want to wear in their daily lives.

What’s been a highlight for the brand?

The SS ’20 Runway show at Palais Bourbon, where the sunlight shines in Paris.

What’s your dream for the brand?

Becoming a brand that is loved worldwide!

