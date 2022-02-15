Meet The Designers Of Concept Korea—EENK, NOHANT, ul:kin—And See Their Collections Right Here!

It’s time! As part of the official NYFW schedule, the three designers of ‘Concept Korea’ will showcase their latest collections tonight via a digital presentation that incorporates a fashion film starring Korea’s top models with Streetdance Girls Fighter and Street Woman Fighter. All will be revealed at 7.30PM tonight—let’s get to know the designers!
EENK
Designer Hyemi Lee
Where did you find the inspiration for this collection?
This season’s collection, ‘V for Vintage,’ was inspired by the elegant styling from Vogue magazines in the 1980s. While there’s strong shapes and colors, elegance is the key, blending all the unconventional objects, images, and materials together to recreate the styles of the past, based on post modernism fashion. We are trying to keep the collection modern but classic at the same time. Modernism, avant-garde, and a hint of nostalgia co-exist in this sensible collection.
Is your latest collection a continuation of last season’s themes?
EENK is based on a ‘letter project’ which presents unique themes with keywords designated for each alphabet letter, from A to Z. The theme for Spring Summer ’22 was ‘U for Utopia,’ where I tried to present an intergenerational mixed fashion embracing the generations Y2K & MZ in the viewpoint of EENK. Collections for each season are separate and individual.
How is your collection theme relevant to the world of today?
I always reflect contemporary trends when considering the theme for each collection. I think it’s one of the elements that adds story to the brand’s characteristic. The power suits of the ’80s were reflecting the elevation of women’s social standing at the time and androgynous looks broke boundaries of gender. I thought that the characteristics of postmodernism fashion, in which the stereotypes of gender, age, and situation were dismantled, could be sufficiently reflected in the con- temporary era of social trends in the same context.
What have been some highlights for your brand since the last collection?
We’re looking forward to presenting a physical show in Paris during PFW this March. The event is presented through a collaboration of Seoul Fashion Week & Paris TRANOI fair. It is our first fashion show presenting overseas, so it’s quite meaningful to me and my team.
What’s ahead for your brand in 2022 and beyond?
We are preparing to establish the head quarters of EENK, along with a flagship store in Seoul which we are planning to open in April. Internationally, we’re trying to focus on constructively expanding the brand into the global market this year, participating in more progressive global activities including runways.
NOHANT
Designer Nohant Nam
Where did you find the inspiration for this collection?
For this Fall Winter 2022 collection, “Timeless,” NOHANT has redefined iconic looks in its own modernized contemporary vibe. The inspiration came from vintage fashion magazines and NOHANT’s archive.
Is your latest collection a continuation of last season’s themes?
Every season, I focus on our modern lifestyle to come up with the theme. This season, I was inspired by Gen Z and Y2K fashion. NOHANT has reintroduced all-time essentials every man and woman would want to wear everyday in 2022.
How is your collection theme relevant to the world of today?
I think the best way to create something new is from reviewing what’s old. Today, everything is changing at a very fast pace, but there certainly are things that don’t change and stay where they are. It is a good time to stop and think about what we can change for a better future.
What have been some highlights for your brand since the last collection?
Since the last collection, not much has been changed due to COVID. However, thankfully the sales in the China market have grown almost 40%. Also, again, due to COVID, Seoul Fashion Week held its digital shows and NOHANT was able to film the runway at Gyeongbok Palace, Korea’s national palace, where normally people are not allowed to film.
What’s ahead for your brand in 2022 and beyond?
This year, NOHANT is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Various projects related to the anniversary are planned ahead, as well as in terms of sustainability. Needless to say, expansion to the global market starting from NYFW is also expected!
ul:kin
Designer Seongdong Lee
Where did you find the inspiration for this collection?
I was inspired by mankind and I expressed it in various ways. This season, we projected a “party”—something every human on Earth would enjoy.
Is your latest collection a continuation of last season’s themes?
Every season, the part that tells the story of humans and society is in the same vein; taking a closer look at what we make, consume, and leave behind. As a brand that aims to be eco-friendly and upcycle, this issue will always be part of our collection.
How is your collection theme relevant to the world of today?
The warning of indiscriminate consumption is urgent for the world of today, so [the theme] is deeply relevant. We all know about the risks that we are facing—like climate change or war—and also know that everything should change if we are to deal with it. However, we are making only tiny progress and we still need some more stimulation to move on.
What have been some highlights for your brand since the last collection?
Collaborating with artists. Besides fashion weeks and collections, collaborating with [people] in other areas of culture is a strong way for the brand to interact [with fans], as we keep the focus on how to communicate with the public and define what we want to talk about.
What’s ahead for your brand in 2022 and beyond?
Korean culture is becoming more and more globally popular, and it’s setting a good example of success. As a fashion brand based in Korea, we would like to grow into a global brand so we can embrace and integrate our culture with fashion.
Watch the show live on Tuesday, February 15 on nyfw.com
