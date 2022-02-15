Meet The Designers Of Concept Korea—EENK, NOHANT, ul:kin—And See Their Collections Right Here!

Where did you find the inspiration for this collection?

This season’s collection, ‘V for Vintage,’ was inspired by the elegant styling from Vogue magazines in the 1980s. While there’s strong shapes and colors, elegance is the key, blending all the unconventional objects, images, and materials together to recreate the styles of the past, based on post modernism fashion. We are trying to keep the collection modern but classic at the same time. Modernism, avant-garde, and a hint of nostalgia co-exist in this sensible collection.

Is your latest collection a continuation of last season’s themes?

EENK is based on a ‘letter project’ which presents unique themes with keywords designated for each alphabet letter, from A to Z. The theme for Spring Summer ’22 was ‘U for Utopia,’ where I tried to present an intergenerational mixed fashion embracing the generations Y2K & MZ in the viewpoint of EENK. Collections for each season are separate and individual.

How is your collection theme relevant to the world of today?

I always reflect contemporary trends when considering the theme for each collection. I think it’s one of the elements that adds story to the brand’s characteristic. The power suits of the ’80s were reflecting the elevation of women’s social standing at the time and androgynous looks broke boundaries of gender. I thought that the characteristics of postmodernism fashion, in which the stereotypes of gender, age, and situation were dismantled, could be sufficiently reflected in the con- temporary era of social trends in the same context.

What have been some highlights for your brand since the last collection?

We’re looking forward to presenting a physical show in Paris during PFW this March. The event is presented through a collaboration of Seoul Fashion Week & Paris TRANOI fair. It is our first fashion show presenting overseas, so it’s quite meaningful to me and my team.

What’s ahead for your brand in 2022 and beyond?

We are preparing to establish the head quarters of EENK, along with a flagship store in Seoul which we are planning to open in April. Internationally, we’re trying to focus on constructively expanding the brand into the global market this year, participating in more progressive global activities including runways.