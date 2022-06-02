Mark Your Cals! What You Need To Know About Atlanta Apparel’s Kickoff Party

Listen up! Atlanta Apparel returns from June 8-11, offering one final chance for buyers to place their Fall Winter ’22 orders. Furthermore, they can still pick up summer immediates too—not to mention discover everything the market has to offer in terms of ready to wear, accessories, footwear, and more.

Alas, while we’ve got our eyes, hearts, and minds focused on the buy—we can always be swayed by a little chance to party and play. With the June market, comes a highlight of the year: a particularly big kickoff bash! We’re talking a live model demo and trend showcase, giveaways, food, drinks, and other special activations.

Taking place from 6-7PM on Wednesday June 8 in the Atrium on floor 2 of AmericasMart, guests can expect delicious passed food and dessert and two complimentary bars—to say ‘cheers’ to another successful market—plus cute cocktail and popsicle combos to keep cool.

The Atlanta Apparel team are also gearing up to host the crowd-pleasing band, Color the Night, who will up the ante and play pop song covers to get everyone going. As for the giveaways, they’ll tie into the accessories focus of this market…and you’ll just have to head down to see what’s up for grabs!

For more information on Atlanta Apparel, and to register, visit here.