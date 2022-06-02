News

Mark Your Cals! What You Need To Know About Atlanta Apparel’s Kickoff Party

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Atlanta Apparel (Courtesy)

Listen up! Atlanta Apparel returns from June 8-11, offering one final chance for buyers to place their Fall Winter ’22 orders. Furthermore, they can still pick up summer immediates too—not to mention discover everything the market has to offer in terms of ready to wear, accessories, footwear, and more.

Alas, while we’ve got our eyes, hearts, and minds focused on the buy—we can always be swayed by a little chance to party and play. With the June market, comes a highlight of the year: a particularly big kickoff bash! We’re talking a live model demo and trend showcase, giveaways, food, drinks, and other special activations.

Taking place from 6-7PM on Wednesday June 8 in the Atrium on floor 2 of AmericasMart, guests can expect delicious passed food and dessert and two complimentary bars—to say ‘cheers’ to another successful market—plus cute cocktail and popsicle combos to keep cool.

The Atlanta Apparel team are also gearing up to host the crowd-pleasing band, Color the Night, who will up the ante and play pop song covers to get everyone going. As for the giveaways, they’ll tie into the accessories focus of this market…and you’ll just have to head down to see what’s up for grabs!

For more information on Atlanta Apparel, and to register, visit here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Atlanta Apparel: 7 Elevated Athleisure & Loungewear...

Atlanta Apparel Is Back In June, With...

Southern Charm! Everything You Missed At Atlanta...

Atlanta Apparel Is Coming! Here Are Five...

Four Chic Brands We’re Obsessed With At...

Five Things Not To Miss At Atlanta...

Six Sustainable Brands Showing At Atlanta Apparel—And...

Atlanta Apparel Is Coming! Here’s Everything You...

Brands To See At Atlanta Apparel: Trina...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X