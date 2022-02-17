Layer Up This Season With These Made In Italy Outerwear Labels

We’ve got our eyes set on Italy—specifically, the 70 Made in Italy labels ready to show at COTERIE, scheduled to return to in-person format in NYC from February 27 – March 1. Next up: outwear ready to be layered, bundled, styled and more!

Landi

Sitting pretty at the top of the market, Landi’s outerwear line offers a unique inventory of waterproof pea coats, down jackets, and uniquely crafted fur overcoats that, time and again, lure a classic sartorial gaze. Aesthetics aside, Landi prioritizes eco-sustainability, and does so with regenerated fabric fibers that nod to Tuscan textile practices. Che Bella! [Agent name: Simone Landi; Booth number: 6630]

Suprema

Perched in the midst of Italy’s most-visited leather mecca, Suprema’s Venetian coordinates are only an introduction to its leather goods and shearling excellence. Between its camel coats stitched in double-faced cashmere, sheepskin parkas, and mink, sable, and chinchilla finishes, Suprema truly lives up to its English-translated name with ease. [Agent name: Luigi Zavan; Booth number: 6625]

Di Bello by Fontani

Founded on the principle of artisan excellence and typified in the Tuscan countryside, Di Bello by Fontani makes a convincing case for Florentine outerwear, as well as leather and sheepskin tailoring. Since the 1990s, the label has been characterized by Italian craftsmanship, stylistic research, originality, and a 100% Made in Italy stamp. [Agent name: Alice Palazzolo; Booth number: 6509]

Artico

Stitched by hand and designed for the distinguished woman, Artico’s winter-braving selection offers luxurious, chic, and especially practical outerwear ready for the slopes and the après-ski cocktails that follow. Think: a two-toned, leather-wool blend coat, and a sporty fur-nylon vest. Now that’s amore! [Agent name: Umberto Roncarati; Booth number: 6832]

Chiarulli

Since its inception in 2011, outerwear and accessories brand Chiarulli has strived for excellence—namely, with strict adherence to Italian tailoring standards, unfaltering quality, and sensible taste. Ten+ years later, the label continues to set precedents for how Italian fashion should feel, look, and be. [Agent name: Valerio Vizziello; Booth number: 6743]

Lenoci

Founded in 1990, Lenoci was conceptualized with the goal of producing “haute de gamme,” or high range outerwear—and it did just that. Their key to success? Care in choice of raw materials, fine fabrics, and attention to detail. Having already climbed to Italy’s top, Lenoci now enjoys an international presence—in 30 countries, to be exact! [Agent name: Giandomenico Lenoci; Booth number: 6509]

