The Daily To Host A Series of Panels At COTERIE This Weekend, Including A One-On-One With Fern Mallis

Gather around! The Daily is hosting two panels at COTERIE, which is taking place at the Javits Center in the coming days. Here’s what you need to know!

The first panel, scheduled for 4PM on Sunday, September 19, will discuss fashion’s godmother Fern Mallis’ illustrious career and upcoming projects. The one-hour panel will be moderated by The Daily’s Eddie Roche and is open to the public. Hailed as the award-winning creator of New York Fashion Week, the beloved Mallis is revered as an industry titan and fashion doyenne. She is an accomplished interviewer, inspirational public speaker, sought-after consultant and is widely-quoted in the fashion press and broadcast media. For the past ten years, Mallis has been interviewing designers such as Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Vera Wang, Donna Karan, and Tom Ford for her popular Icons series at the 92Y. But now, it’s our turn to flip the microphone on her and spend an hour hearing how she climbed the fashion ladder, what she thinks about New York Fashion Week today, and taking a look back on some of her most memorable conversations with the biggest names in fashion.

On Monday, September 20, The Daily will also host two panels at COTERIE. At 12PM, we will be having a conversation about sustainability and fashion, with some of the leading experts paving the way for a more conscious and accountable industry. ADIFF founder and creative director and author Angela Luna will lead a conversation with Sara Kozlowski, VP of sustainability and education, CFDA; Daniel Silverstein, designer, Zero Waste Daniel; Liz Hershfield, SVP, head of sustainability at J. Crew Group & SVP sourcing Madewell; and celebrity stylist Cat Pope. The speakers will share their stories and offer suggestions and resources on how brands can improve their sustainability efforts and why consumers are finally asking how products are made.

Later in the day, at 4PM, Pinterest’s Aya Kanai will moderate a panel titled: What You Don’t Know About Being An Asian in Fashion. She’ll sit down with designer Peter Som; Marcus Teo, executive creative director and former editor W Magazine; and Ariana Yaptangco, social & beauty editor at ELLE. In this insightful discussion, leading Asian American industry leaders will share their career journeys and delve into the Asian American experience. How can visibility be improved? Why is now the time to talk about it? What can be done differently?

Come join us!

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

429 11th Avenue

Crystal Palace, Education Stage

Proof of vaccination is required at the venue.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.